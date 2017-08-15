LOOK: Phil Kessel fills Stanley Cup with hot dogs, trolls Toronto columnist

For all the postseason success he has had with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the high offensive marks he has tallied in different settings across the league, Phil Kessel sure faces a lot of criticism.

This offseason alone, Kessel has been the subject of trade gossip from Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which virtually labeled the forward an obvious misfit in a talented group of Pittsburgh scorers. And then there's the infamous Toronto Sun column from Steve Simmons, which coincided with Kessel's 2015 trade to the Pens and accused the ex-Maple Leaf of behavior that had Toronto "sick and tired" of his antics, including an alleged but untrue daily diet of hot dogs.

What does Phil Kessel think about all of it?

The world might never know, but the Pens' repeat title winner hinted he's doing just fine via Instagram on Monday. And he trolled his biggest Toronto critic in the process. Out on the golf course in a picture posted with the Stanley Cup, there is Kessel, happy as can be, with the Cup full of -- you guessed it -- hot dogs.