LOOK: Pittsburgh Penguins' new alternate jersey is a golden throwback to the 1980s

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new third jersey, and they're the latest of several teams to revisit an older era with their alternate look. The Pens' new gold thirds aren't an exact replica of the 1980s version that they wore from '81-'85, but they're pretty darn close.

The new design also incorporates elements from the uniforms 2017 Stadium Series uniform that the Pens wore at Heinz Field against the Flyers.

Here's a look:

Some additional info from adidas:

"Creating a signature look for these new thirds, the crest spotlights the standalone skating penguin on a single-toned gold sweater. Mixing the past with the present, the contrasting black sleeves are highlighted with white and gold striping that are inspired from the Penguins' 1984 jerseys, while the letters and numbering mirror the current home and away jerseys. Additional design details include the sleeve numbers being raised to the shoulder of the jersey to mimic the 1980s look.

When the Penguins went back to their 1980s style look full-time in 2017, it seemed inevitable that they'd eventually introduce a gold alternate to accompany them. This is pretty much what we were expecting, and it's a solid look.

The Penguins will wear the uniform 12 times at home this year, with the debut coming on November 15, when the Penguins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.