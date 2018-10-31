LOOK: Predators mock Golden Knights with over-the-top pregame ceremony in Nashville

As the Vegas Golden Knights captivated hockey fans with an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, they also captivated fans with a variety of outrageous pregame ceremonies before games at T-Mobile Arena.

This season, the Knights have continued the tradition, but now they're also being mocked for it.

The Nashville Predators have been known to put on some wild pregame festivities of their own over the years. Prior to Tuesday night's Knights-Preds game in Nashville, the home team found a way to poke fun at the Knights' over-the-top, campy showmanship.

In the moments preceding opening puck drop at Bridgestone Arena, a familiar knight character took the ice and began addressing the crowd and pumping Vegas' tires. Then, as he carried on in obnoxious fashion, the Preds' mascot, Gnash, descended from the rafters and delivered a sneak attack.

Delivering the knockout blow via acoustic guitar is a very nice Nashville touch. Whether you're for or against the Vegas circus that unfolds before Golden Knights games, this sort of gamesmanship is pretty humorous and entertaining. And if you're Vegas, you shouldn't feel too bad about getting poked fun at. After all, they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.