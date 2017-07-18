LOOK: Predators pity fan who missed DM, offer for free Stanley Cup Final tickets
A fan gets attention on Twitter after overlooking a direct message during the Stanley Cup Final
Nashville Predators fan Andrew Fudge has taught us all a lesson: Always check your DMs.
Fudge revealed via Twitter on Monday that he won two free tickets to watch his favorite team in the Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena ... more than a month too late. A direct message from the Predators' verified account on June 8 randomly awarded Fudge access to the box office for two Final tickets, but the fan -- and admitted half-hearted Twitter user -- only unearthed the gift this week.
The Preds went public with their pity of Fudge just a few minutes later, sending a pair of sad emojis Fudge's way.
The saddest revelation of it all, though? Fudge's mistake may only have uncovered a plethora of other long-lost DM treasures. Take, for example, the replying Montreal Canadiens fan who apparently missed out on free copies of "NHL 16."
Always check your DMs, people. Andrew Fudge is our witness.
