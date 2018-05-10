LOOK: Russian President Vladimir Putin scores 5 goals in exhibition hockey game

If anyone in the Stanley Cup playoffs replicated Thursday's on-ice production of Russian President Vladimir Putin, they'd probably be a lock for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Taking the Sochi Bolshoi Arena in full uniform for the annual "Legends of Hockey" exhibition game held by Russia's Night Hockey League, Putin was the star of the show, according to the Associated Press, scoring a game-high five goals and helping his team win Thursday's game 12-7.

Joined by former NHL and Kontinental Hockey League standouts, such as ex-Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers winger Pavel Bure and Slava Fetisov, who played for the New Jersey Devils and won two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings, Putin dominated the stat sheet of a "mostly slow-paced game" against what the AP called a collection of "amateurs, a governor and a pro-Putin billionaire."

An avid hockey fan whose country, albeit without official representation, took gold in men's ice hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Putin dropped eight goals in the 2015 exhibition game and seven in 2017.