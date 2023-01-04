With Ryan Reynolds expressing interest in becoming a part-owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, goaltender Cam Talbot decided to do a little pandering toward the team's most famous suitor. On Wednesday, Talbot was in the locker room showing off his new Deadpool-themed goalie mask. The mask, which was designed by Friedesigns, features images of Deadpool with a Canadian flag, Senators tattoo, and a cup of Tim Hortons coffee.

Talbot said he just wanted to give Reynolds a little more incentive to purchase the Senators.

"We came up with Deadpool mask in light of the rumours that maybe Ryan Reynolds will be coming into the new ownership group," Talbot said, via Ian Mendes of The Athletic. "So tried to entice him a little bit more to come in here and be part of the group."

Reynolds has not been shy about his desire to be part of the Senators' ownership group. The Canadian actor has already said he would be an incredibly enthusiastic owner if a deal were to come to fruition.

"If we progress with the Ottawa Senators I will be a frothy, rabies-infused fan the likes of which the NHL has never seen," Reynolds said. "There's not too much I can say about that now, but I have a real connection to Ottawa, to the community of Ottawa."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has even met with Reynolds about the prospect of him becoming an owner, and Bettman said he was impressed by the conversation.

"Bill (Daly) and I met with Ryan Reynolds, who very much impressed us," Bettman said at the NHL Board of Governors meetings. "If we can figure out a way to have him included, I think that's great for the Senators and I think that would be great for the league."

Reynolds is already an owner of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C., along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, and we'll see whether Talbot's plea helps get Reynolds over the finish line in terms of owning an NHL franchise.