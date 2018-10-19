LOOK: Senators' Matt Duchene and his wife got all dressed up for Halloween to reveal pregnancy
This is one way to let everyone know you've got a little monster on the way
It feels like pregnancy announcements come in one of two ways: Trying way too hard or "hey, we're having a baby." The Ottawa Senators' Matt Duchene seems to have found a sweet spot to announce that his wife, Ashley, is having a baby. And it's seasonal!
Duchene posted a photo to his Instagram of himself and Ashley in full skeleton garb getting ready to go to a party, but Ashley's costume had a little something extra: A tiny fetus skeleton curled up in her belly.
Duchene added a caption that read: "I guess this is how we're announcing it... Happy (early) Halloween from the three of us! #ComingInJanuary."
Now that's a winning costume at any Halloween party.
The Senators have a 3-2-1 record in six games this year, notching seven points. Duchene has six points on the year -- all of them assists -- as the first-line center. The Senators are looking to buck expectations this season, but now Duchene is going to have plenty of other things to keep him occupied.
