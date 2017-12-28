LOOK: Sharks' Joel Ward gets engaged with customized Air Jordan sneakers

Custom Jordans for an engagement? Guess that makes them sole mates

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
Ward, 37, is in his 10th NHL season. Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports

Joel Ward is still in search of his first Stanley Cup ring, but the San Jose Sharks winger is set to lock up a wedding ring in the near future. 

Ward proposed to his girlfriend over the holiday break, and he did so with the help of some customized Air Jordans. The 37-year-old NHL vet called on a Brooklyn-based sneaker company to set him up with the pair of sneakers, which displayed the words "Will You" and "Marry Me?" on the toes.

As you can likely gather from the picture of Ward's girlfriend, Pedrosa, wearing the kicks, she said yes and is now officially his fiancee. 

Props to the winger for finding a fun and creative way to pop the question, though I'm not sure how much use Pedrosa is going to get out of her new sneakers. It seems like those now become something you stash as a keepsake rather than something you wear.

Pete Blackburn

