LOOK: Sidney Crosby sends jersey, notes to Humboldt bus crash survivors

As families, friends and loved ones continue to mourn the loss of 15 players and staffers from the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team after a deadly bus crash last week, the hockey world has continued to find ways to show their support for the survivors.

The Broncos, who play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in Canada, were traveling to a playoff game last Friday when their team bus was struck by a semi-truck. Fifteen people were pronounced dead in the aftermath of the collision -- including at least 10 players, two coaches and other team employees -- while over a dozen more were injured.

This week, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has stepped up to pay tribute to fallen Broncos, as well as those who survived the crash. Crosby called on the team's equipment manager to create a customized Penguins jersey for the Broncos, then had every member of the team sign the jersey before sending it to Humboldt.

Touched by the Humboldt tragedy Sidney Crosby had @penguins equip mgr @RealDanaHeinze make up this Penguins jersey with Broncos on the back and a special tag in it. Signed by the entire team it’s on its way to Humboldt. #classy #PrayforHumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/Cs4Gkv6wyv — Christine Simpson (@SNChrisSimpson) April 10, 2018

In addition to the jersey, Crosby also sent autographed pictures with personalized notes to the survivors and donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe established to aid survivors and families of victims. That donation was matched by the Penguins.

It's a great gesture from both Crosby and the Penguins organization, one that will likely be appreciated by a grieving community in need right now.