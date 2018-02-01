LOOK: Sidney Crosby surprises teenager in Quebec during his morning skate
Crosby ended up grabbing his equipment and playing with the lone skater
Sidney Crosby gets a lot of grief for his play on the ice, but off the ice, his resume is pretty impeccable. Crosby only reinforced his status as a fan-favorite (for those that can get past his popularity) by asking 19-year-old Guillaume Ouimet if anyone else was going to join his morning skate last month in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. When Ouimet said no, Crosby grabbed his equipment and played with the lone skater.
The defending Stanley Cup champion and his girlfriend were on a vacation to Quebec during a five-day break for the Penguins, and Ouimet and Crosby actually convinced her to stay so they could keep playing. Crosby also tried to keep up with Ouimet's French.
Crosby is known to be low-key off the ice. In an interview with Trib Live in 2015, Crosby said that his roots were important to him.
"I don't ever want to be seen as a guy who's forgotten where he's from," Crosby said then. "I have an appreciation for the people around here, and that's the best way I can show it, by making sure I stay grounded."
There are few things more grounded than acts like these, which as the tweet above noted, actually took weeks to even get recognition.
The responses were overwhelmingly positive towards Crosby, as one would expect.
Crosby's Penguins are currently second in the Metro Division behind the Capitals by six points. They're 12 points behind the Lightning in the East, and fifth in the conference.
-
Predators' Mike Fisher un-retiring at 37
The 37-year-old ex-captain and husband to Carrie Underwood is un-retiring right in time for...
-
Why no NHL players in the Olympics?
The NHL will be a no-show in South Korea, and here are three reasons why
-
Power Rankings: Lightning back on top
Tampa Bay comes out of the All-Star break atop the NHL, while Boston is the hottest team a...
-
Takeaways from 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend
Here's who came up big during hockey's marquee midseason event
-
2018 NHL All-Star Game: How to watch
Here's everything you need to know to watch the NHL's marquee midseason event
-
Boyle selected to first All-Star Game
The 33-year-old veteran was diagnosed with leukemia during the preseason
Add a Comment