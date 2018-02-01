LOOK: Sidney Crosby surprises teenager in Quebec during his morning skate

Sidney Crosby gets a lot of grief for his play on the ice, but off the ice, his resume is pretty impeccable. Crosby only reinforced his status as a fan-favorite (for those that can get past his popularity) by asking 19-year-old Guillaume Ouimet if anyone else was going to join his morning skate last month in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. When Ouimet said no, Crosby grabbed his equipment and played with the lone skater.

The defending Stanley Cup champion and his girlfriend were on a vacation to Quebec during a five-day break for the Penguins, and Ouimet and Crosby actually convinced her to stay so they could keep playing. Crosby also tried to keep up with Ouimet's French.

The young man spoke to Crosby in English, and Crosby still spoke back to him in French as best as he could. And when Crosby's girlfriend said they had to go, he said "ten more minutes" twice...I love these random stories of Sid doing stuff like this when no one is watching. — Sara Civian (@SaraCivian) January 31, 2018

This is so cool. A few weeks ago a 19-year-old kid was getting his usual morning skate in at a Quebec outdoor rink when Sidney Crosby rolled up, asked if anyone else was coming, when the kid said no Crosby got out his equipment and played with him. https://t.co/k17uVvfVQR — Sara Civian (@SaraCivian) January 31, 2018

Crosby is known to be low-key off the ice. In an interview with Trib Live in 2015, Crosby said that his roots were important to him.

"I don't ever want to be seen as a guy who's forgotten where he's from," Crosby said then. "I have an appreciation for the people around here, and that's the best way I can show it, by making sure I stay grounded."

There are few things more grounded than acts like these, which as the tweet above noted, actually took weeks to even get recognition.

Playing pick-up with a champion: Sidney Crosby surprises Quebec teen at local hockey rink https://t.co/9Lifvxj1R0 pic.twitter.com/YwbbYgqkXp — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) February 1, 2018

The responses were overwhelmingly positive towards Crosby, as one would expect.

Me too Sara. He was great with my 9 year old son at the NHL All star game last year. He pulled us aside privately, and signed and spoke with my son. No one was around, and he wasn't looking for publicity. Great, great guy!!!!!! — David Chlystek (@KnightsoftheSun) January 31, 2018

Crosby's Penguins are currently second in the Metro Division behind the Capitals by six points. They're 12 points behind the Lightning in the East, and fifth in the conference.