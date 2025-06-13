Taylor Swift is in attendance on the NHL's biggest stage.

The pop star and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were spotted arriving at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

The couple later was seated in a luxury box early in the first period.

This is far from the first time that the power couple has attended a sporting event together since they began dating. Kelce and Swift attended Game 1 of the 2024 American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees back in October.

In addition, the two also took in a day of the US Open last fall when the Grand Slam tennis tournament took place in New York City. Kelce has also attended several Cleveland Cavaliers games as a fan over the years.

Swift has also made it a habit of attending a large majority of Chiefs games in support of Kelce, including for Super Bowl LIX in February when the Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce has been a big hockey fan throughout his life as he played the sport while growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. On his podcast "New Heights" with his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, the two have interviewed several NHL personalities, including Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, and Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

Kelce and Swift haven't been seen in the public eye very often since the Chiefs season ended with a Super Bowl loss in February.