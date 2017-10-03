LOOK: The Penguins' new Stanley Cup championship rings show off team's five titles

While the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for a run at a third straight title, they've got plenty of reasons to look back on their championship from 2016-17, the first repeat Stanley Cup win in nearly two decades.

Almost 400, to be exact.

That's how many hand-set diamonds are on each of the Penguins' newest championship rings, according to Jostens via the NHL. And besides the shiny spectacle of those, Pittsburgh's latest haul of title bling pays tribute both to the club's repeat run -- "Back 2 Back" is featured on one side of the ring -- and to the franchise's five Stanley Cup victories, incorporating the number "5" in the eye of the Penguin logo.

Take a look for yourself, and don't forget the sunglasses:

