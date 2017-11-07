LOOK: The Winnipeg Jets want you to name their adorable new security dog

The Winnipeg Jets are on the rise in the Central Division, and that's largely thanks to the security offered by their goalie, Connor Hellebuyck.

Off the ice, the Jets are also benefiting from an emphasis on security, and now they're asking that you -- yes, you -- get involved.

We want your help to name our new security puppy!



Will it be Benny, Ducky, Lenny/Kroppy or Scout?



VOTE NOW >> https://t.co/AhdOgBiT0h pic.twitter.com/eb3BSYeYPh — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 6, 2017

As part of True North's commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all Bell MTS Place patrons, we have introduced an in-house security dog team (Explosive Ordnance Disposal dogs, or EOD) this season as part of the overall security service we provide at all True North venues and events. One of our newest recruits to the program is in need of a name!

That's right. The Winnipeg Jets have a team of a security dogs. They have a new recruit. And they want you to name it.

Benny, Ducky, Lenny/Kroppy and Scout are the names fans can vote for on the team's website, and while Benny should very clearly be the No. 1 seed here ("Benny and the Jets!"), what's more fascinating than the potential puppy names is, you know, the puppy. We know that dog has lots of room to grow and is still an officer-in-training, but the only thing he'll be policing right now is the onslaught of hands that reach to pet him. If this Jets security dog is in charge of hunting down wrongdoers, we want to be in trouble.