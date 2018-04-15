LOOK: Sidney Crosby pictures grace the urinals at Flyers' Wells Fargo Center

There are usually quite a few potty mouths that go back and forth between Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers fans, but the latter took to the potties -- literally -- to show their disdain for their Metropolitan rivals on Sunday.

With the feisty Pens-Flyers rivalry in the City of Brotherly Love for Game 3 of the two sides' Stanley Cup playoff series this weekend, Philly faithful had the pleasure of using extra-decorated urinals in the Wells Fargo Center bathrooms -- urinals featuring pictures of Sidney Crosby.

There’s a different picture of Sid in each urinal, I love this city pic.twitter.com/IPCSVANukT — Provorov (@Provorov_) April 15, 2018

Every urinal at Wells Fargo today pic.twitter.com/UPSZJPNIw9 — Mike Palmer (@mikepalmer25) April 15, 2018

As numerous fans pointed out on Twitter, every urinal at Wells Fargo seemed to tout a different printed picture of Crosby, each of them sure to be doused throughout the afternoon's first-round affair.

Nothing says hockey fandom like peeing on photographs, right?