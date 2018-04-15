LOOK: Sidney Crosby pictures grace the urinals at Flyers' Wells Fargo Center
Not a whole lot of Crosby respect going on in the Flyers fan bathrooms
There are usually quite a few potty mouths that go back and forth between Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers fans, but the latter took to the potties -- literally -- to show their disdain for their Metropolitan rivals on Sunday.
With the feisty Pens-Flyers rivalry in the City of Brotherly Love for Game 3 of the two sides' Stanley Cup playoff series this weekend, Philly faithful had the pleasure of using extra-decorated urinals in the Wells Fargo Center bathrooms -- urinals featuring pictures of Sidney Crosby.
As numerous fans pointed out on Twitter, every urinal at Wells Fargo seemed to tout a different printed picture of Crosby, each of them sure to be doused throughout the afternoon's first-round affair.
Nothing says hockey fandom like peeing on photographs, right?
