LOOK: Vegas Golden Knights create incredible 'Happy Days' parody for player introduction video
The Knights' second season is off to an outstanding start
The Vegas Golden Knights did quite a great job introducing their team to the world by making the Stanley Cup Final during their inaugural season. That's a tough first act to follow, but the Knights are off to an incredible job in their sophomore campaign.
As they get ready to open up their second season on Thursday night in Vegas, the Knights have found another outstanding way to let the world meet their team. This time, it's a parody of the "Happy Days" theme song and intro sequence.
The wonderfully cheesy "Hockey Days" parody features a number of the Golden Knights' key players, including some of the new additions to the roster such as Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty.
In the first year-plus of existence, the Golden Knights certainly haven't been afraid of getting creative and having a little fun, even if some may consider it tacky or cheesy. The organization seems to do a good job of having self-awareness -- team officials know they're not a traditional hockey market, and they embrace that and try to have some fun with it. You don't have to look much further than the outrageous pregame ceremonies that the Knights conducted last season.
And if any NHL city has the authority to think tacky, wild and out-of-the-box ... it seems it should be Vegas.
