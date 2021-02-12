The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the most impressive teams in the NHL during the early portion of the 2021 season. However, the team made headlines on Thursday for a very different reason.

When the Golden Knights took the ice against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night, the team debuted gold chrome helmets that were for lack of a better word bright.

The Golden Knights definitely came out looking very flashy, and Twitter users had quite a bit to say regarding the brightly-colored helmets. Vegas' official Twitter account even made a joke about the opposing team seeing their future in the helmets themselves.

The majority of the opinions were that the helmets were very gaudy, but there were a few fans who liked the shiny new lids.