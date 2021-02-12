The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the most impressive teams in the NHL during the early portion of the 2021 season. However, the team made headlines on Thursday for a very different reason.
When the Golden Knights took the ice against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night, the team debuted gold chrome helmets that were for lack of a better word bright.
if you look closely you can see your future in our helmet— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 12, 2021
...and it's looking gold 😉 pic.twitter.com/h6Bay3act9
The Golden Knights definitely came out looking very flashy, and Twitter users had quite a bit to say regarding the brightly-colored helmets. Vegas' official Twitter account even made a joke about the opposing team seeing their future in the helmets themselves.
The majority of the opinions were that the helmets were very gaudy, but there were a few fans who liked the shiny new lids.
If were looking to symbolize the gaudy excess a lot of people not from here envision when they think of Vegas...mission accomplished.— Jonathan (@jdcnlv) February 12, 2021
Las Vegas Golden Knights are the Fightin' 3POs tonight.— Chaz Maddi (@OldSchoolTVProf) February 12, 2021
this is all I think about when I see those Vegas Golden Knights helmets pic.twitter.com/5B82GkKOE7— bianca 🦖 (@biancazilla) February 12, 2021
Horribly ugly and weird, but because it’s Vegas I guess we have to pretend that it’s edgy and awesome.— Jamie Elmhirst (@jelm_jelm) February 12, 2021
Yikes, these Vegas Golden Knights helmets. I guess it could be worse, they could be purple. pic.twitter.com/KfLAVCACQf— Smitty (@NHLPicks2) February 12, 2021
New strategy for the Vegas Golden Knights: blind ‘em with your gaudy headgear. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/lITZyXWn0T— 🎬 moviegal226 (@moviegal226) February 12, 2021
The Metallic helmet is hot !!!! It's a true KNIGHT!!! @GoldenKnights#vegasborn#vgk#vegasgoldenknights#goknightsgo— vegasbebe (@vegasbebe11) February 12, 2021
Henderson Silver Knights and tonight’s Vegas Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/JpZhSooZCa— Kyle Shohara (@kyleshohara) February 12, 2021