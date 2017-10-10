LOOK: Vegas Golden Knights forgo board advertisements to honor shooting victims
The NHL's expansion franchise will display #VegasStrong instead of board ads during their inaugural home game
Tuesday's NHL game between the Golden Knights and Coyotes in Las Vegas will be a major one, for multiple reasons. Not only is it the inaugural home game for the expansion NHL franchise, it's also the first major sporting event in the city since the deadly mass shooting that rocked the community last week.
The sports world has delivered an outpouring of support for the victims of the tragedy, and the Golden Knights want to make sure that their support is prominent during the home opener. That's why the team has elected to forgo board advertisements around the rink and instead display the rallying hashtag #VegasStrong.
It's a pretty cool move, and it's very likely the team has more planned to honor the 58 people that were killed (and the hundreds more injured) in the horrific shooting on the Vegas Strip on Oct. 1.
Before the Dallas Stars' home opener against the Golden Knights last week, Stars players lined up on the same blue line as the Knights in a display of solidarity.
While we don't know exactly what the Golden Knights have planned for their pregame ceremonies, it's certain that Tuesday will be a historic and emotional night for Las Vegas.
