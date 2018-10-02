LOOK: Washington Capitals received their Stanley Cup rings, and they bring quite a bit of bling

It's certainly been an eventful (and boozy) summer for the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, but a new season awaits in just a few days. Before the Caps raise their banner and open their title defense Wednesday, they gathered Monday night to receive their hard-earned Stanley Cup rings.

With it being the Caps' first championship in franchise history, and the first major title win for the D.C. area in over two decades, it was fair to expect some spectacular jewelry to commemorate the long-awaited glory. The rings delivered on Monday rose to the occasion.

Here are some of the ring's specs, via Jostens.

The ring is made of 14-karat white and yellow gold expertly set with diamonds, genuine rubies, and genuine blue sapphire. The ring features 230 round diamonds, as well as 22 princess cut diamonds, for a carat weight of 5.5. Increasing the stone count are 28 custom taper-cut rubies and seven custom-cut star-shaped rubies, totaling 4.6 carats. A star-shaped sapphire weighing .10 carats brings the precious stone weight to an astonishing 10.2 carats.

Yes, they look quite good and have plenty of big-time rocks worked in, but are they functional? Knowing the Caps and how hard they partied this summer, these are destined to turn into some of the most expensive bottle openers on the planet.

It's not just the Caps players who will receive championship mementos, either. It was announced this summer that team owner Ted Leonsis planned to give championship rings to every full-time employee of Monumental Sports & Entertainment -- about 500 employees in total -- that was on the payroll when Caps clinched the Cup. Those rings aren't the same ones the players and coaches receive, but if they're anything close...well, congratulations to the team employees.