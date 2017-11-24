Los Angeles Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: Live Updates and Discussion
Los Angeles Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: Live Updates and Discussion
We awoke from our respective food comas and are ready for action.
If you wished for Marian Gaborik’s return for Thanksgiving, you got your wish!
(I know that’s more a birthday thing than a Thanksgiving, but I definitely made that wish before cutting my turkey.)
