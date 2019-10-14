Los Angeles Kings fans blame honorary Taylor Swift banner for cursing team

The Los Angeles Kings have had a bit of a rough stretch to start this season (and a rough past handful years, in general) and now they've found an unlikely scapegoat: Taylor Swift.

Fans of the Kings are clearly not thrilled with the way things have been going for them lately and they've decided to take it out on the pop star -- and now the team is responding in turn. After receiving numerous complaints about an honorary banner raised for Swift's record number of sold-out performances at Staples Center, the Kings have promised to cover the banner for every home game.

The banner, which was raised Aug. 21, 2015, after her record 16th sold-out concert at Staples Center, has been an eyesore for many Kings fans. They don't think it's a coincidence that the Kings have failed to win a playoff series since the banner went up. The Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 as well as advanced to the conference finals in 2013. They finished with the worst record in the Western Conference and second worst in the league last season. "The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn't be part of their Kings game experience," said Michael Altieri, senior vice president of marketing, communications and content for the Kings and AEG Sports. "We didn't see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them."

While it's very believable that the fan experience at Kings games has taken a dip since the banner was raised in 2015, it seems rather hilarious that Swift and her tribute are catching blame. One would imagine those fans would have less of a problem with the Swift banner if the Kings actually managed raise a single banner of their own.

But no, the Los Angeles hockey club hasn't won anything of substance since 2015, and that seems more of a consequence of their team losing its sense of direction and core players getting older, slower and worse at hockey. People being subjected to a pop star's honorary banner seems pretty low on the list of concerns.

The Kings making the decision to cover the banner now -- as they have one of the league's bleakest outlooks and a $5.8 million goalie touting a sub-.800 save percentage -- just seems like a desperation move to do something...ANYTHING...to get fans off their back.