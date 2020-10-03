On Friday, the Los Angeles Kings fired the employee that dresses up as the team's mascot, following an investigation that stemmed from a sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed against him earlier this year. Tim Scott was hired by the team in 2007 and served as the team's senior manager of game presentation and events in addition to dressing up as Bailey the Lion.

The Kings released a brief statement in which they confirmed that Smith was fired.

"We are not in a position to provide further details or comments on this matter due to pending litigation," the team said in the statement.

The Kings had originally suspended Smith in August pending an investigation into the allegations.

Smith, the Kings, and team owner AEG were sued by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, which appears on the ice during home games. The lawsuit alleges that Smith "verbally and physically harassed" the woman then eventually fired her when she wanted to pursue action. She was persuaded by a team official to return to her position on the Kings Ice Crew, but she alleges that the harassment continued before electing to quit.

In the lawsuit, she is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

In 2017, Smith was also sued for harassment by a man who alleged that Smith grabbed his buttocks in an elevator at the Staples Center. That lawsuit was settled out of court in July 2018.