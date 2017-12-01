Los Angeles Kings @ St. Louis Blues: Live Updates and Discussion

Los Angeles Kings @ St. Louis Blues: Live Updates and Discussion

The world needs more hockey games at exactly 5:00 PM on a Friday.

Seriously, can every Friday game start at exactly the moment we get off work?

(Actually, factor in the commute next time, but this works for me.)

Game Preview

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories