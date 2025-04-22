The New York Islanders have announced that they will not renew the contract of general manager Lou Lamoriello following the 2024-25 season. Lamoriello has served as president and GM for the Islanders since 2018.

Lamoriello, 82, guided the franchise to several successful seasons in his seven years at the helm. The legendary executive put together a roster that went to back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances in 2020 and 2021 with Barry Trotz behind the bench.

The Islanders haven't gotten beyond the first round of the playoffs since 2021, and they've missed the postseason entirely in two of the last four years. In a brief announcement, the Islanders thanked Lamoriello for his service and announced that Operating Partner John Collins would lead the search for Lamoriello's replacement.

In 1987, Lamoriello was hired as the president of the New Jersey Devils and promptly named himself general manager. Over the next couple of decades, Lamoriello turned the Devils into perennial Stanley Cup contenders.

With Lamoriello leading the front office, the Devils won the Stanley Cup in 1995, 2000 and 2003. Lamoriello also served as the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager from 2015-2018, and he won the GM of the Year Award twice with the Islanders.