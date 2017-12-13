Luc Robitaille's wife tweets that Trump made 'aggressive' advances in elevator

Stacia Robitaille says she's speaking up for other woman who have faced sexual harassment. USATSI

Stacia Robitaille, the wife of hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille, tweeted on Monday that Donald Trump once made "aggressive" advances toward her in an elevator at Madison Square Garden and told her "I was coming home with him."

I was once on a elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens. He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident — Stacia Robitaille 🦋 (@StaciaRR) December 12, 2017

Luc Robitaille, the Hall of Fame left winger, played for the Rangers during the 95-96 and 96-97 seasons. He's currently with the Los Angeles Kings, the franchise that drafted him and where he played 14 of his 19 NHL seasons, as the president of business operations.

Stacia's Robitaille's allegation of Trump making an unwanted pass at her comes after three women who had previously accused Trump of sexual harassment joined "Megyn Kelly Today" to speak about their previous encounters with the president.

On Tuesday, Trump responded by saying his accuser's claims are "false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met."

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

