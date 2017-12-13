Luc Robitaille's wife tweets that Trump made 'aggressive' advances in elevator
Stacia Robitaille says Donald Trump told her in an elevator that she was coming home with him
Stacia Robitaille, the wife of hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille, tweeted on Monday that Donald Trump once made "aggressive" advances toward her in an elevator at Madison Square Garden and told her "I was coming home with him."
Luc Robitaille, the Hall of Fame left winger, played for the Rangers during the 95-96 and 96-97 seasons. He's currently with the Los Angeles Kings, the franchise that drafted him and where he played 14 of his 19 NHL seasons, as the president of business operations.
Stacia's Robitaille's allegation of Trump making an unwanted pass at her comes after three women who had previously accused Trump of sexual harassment joined "Megyn Kelly Today" to speak about their previous encounters with the president.
On Tuesday, Trump responded by saying his accuser's claims are "false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met."
Stacia Robitaille clarified Wednesday, after facing backlash on social meda, why she felt compelled to share her story about her alleged encounter with the president.
