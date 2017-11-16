Luke Sitkwoski: Red Wings Forward / Defenseman Will Be Suspended 10 Games

Nick Kypreos is reporting that Luke Witkowski will be suspended for 10 games for his actions in last night’s game.

Kypreos also reports that Matthew Tkachuk will take part in a hearing tomorrow with the Department of Player Safety.

Update: Ken Holland confirms the 10 game suspension:

The Witkowski part isn’t very surprising. He clearly violated the rule, and I would have been very surprised if he wasn’t suspended for the 10 games dictated by the rulebook.

Tkachuk should be suspended as well in my opinion. The good implied news is that Anthony Mantha isn’t named as potentially receiving supplemental discipline. The bad implied news is that Sam Bennet isn’t named, and he was responsible for the most dangerous actions of the evening.

