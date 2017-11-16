Luke Sitkwoski: Red Wings Forward / Defenseman Will Be Suspended 10 Games
Nick Kypreos is reporting that Luke Witkowski will be suspended for 10 games for his actions in last night’s game.
After what was described as lengthy internal league debate sounds like @NHL will suspend @DetroitRedWings Luke Witkowski 10 games for coming back on the ice. @NHLFlames Matthew Tkachuk will also face a discipline hearing with @NHL tomorrow for his involvement— Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) November 16, 2017
Kypreos also reports that Matthew Tkachuk will take part in a hearing tomorrow with the Department of Player Safety.
Update: Ken Holland confirms the 10 game suspension:
Ken Holland tells Free Press Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski has been suspended 10 games— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 16, 2017
The Witkowski part isn’t very surprising. He clearly violated the rule, and I would have been very surprised if he wasn’t suspended for the 10 games dictated by the rulebook.
Guys, we may be without Witkowski for the next 10 games! :) pic.twitter.com/yX86wm11XN— Brad Krysko WWP (@BradKrysko) November 16, 2017
Tkachuk should be suspended as well in my opinion. The good implied news is that Anthony Mantha isn’t named as potentially receiving supplemental discipline. The bad implied news is that Sam Bennet isn’t named, and he was responsible for the most dangerous actions of the evening.
