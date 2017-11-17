Luongo stops 35 as Panthers post 2-0 win over Sharks

Cats take two points in first of three in Cali

Roberto Luongo stopped 35 shots and Colton Sceviour and Nick Bjugstad scored the only goals in the Florida Panthers 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks had two goals disallowed during the game. Defenseman Tim Heed beat Luongo from the blue line early in the second period, but the puck came just outside the line before Heed made contact, making the play offsides. Marc-Eduoard Vlasic thought he had a goal 5:16 into the third, but it too was waved off as Vlasic pushed Luongo’s pad and the puck into the net.

After a scoreless first period that saw Martin Jones rob Bjugstad on a breakaway, Colton Sceviour got the game’s first goal when he banged in his own rebound on a wraparound attempt. Sceviour outworked Joe Pavelski and Joakim Ryan behind the net before potting his fourth, with the assists going to Connor Brickley and Vincent Trocheck.

Bjugstad would solve Jones 12:23 into the final frame with a one-timer from in close off a pretty no-look backhand pass from Jamie McGinn. Radim Vrbata drew the secondary assist on the insurance goal.

Luongo’s best save of the night came with 5:33 left in regulation when he stretched out to deny Timo Meier’s backhand bid with his glove. Meier had a game-high seven shots, but couldn’t dent the twine.

After defeating Dallas on Tuesday, the Panthers have won back-to-back games for the first time since the opening week of the season when they beat Tampa Bay and St. Louis to stand at 2-1. Florida (7-9-2) has won three of their last four to creep within five points of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Further success in California will draw the Cats even closer.

