Malcolm Subban returns to ice for first time since lower-body injury

First it was Marc-Andre Fleury, now Subban. Progress is trending upward for the Golden Knights’ goalies.

Here’s a bit of good news on a Sunday for the Vegas Golden Knights: Malcolm Subban is back on the ice.

The Golden Knights goalie returned to the ice at City National Arena on Sunday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 21 against the St. Louis Blues. Our comrades at Sin Bin were gifted a video of such importance.

Malcolm Subban back on the ice at City National Arena. (Stick tap to Constant Kern for the video) pic.twitter.com/CXjmcmdkVj — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) November 12, 2017

This is obviously a good sign for the Golden Knights, but it doesn’t necessarily mean Subban will be returning to practice any time soon. When placed on injured reserve, the Golden Knights announced he would miss “approximately” four weeks. That would wrap up Nov. 22 when Vegas plays on the road against the Anaheim Ducks, but that obviously doesn’t mean he’ll be playing by then.

In addition to Subban, starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury returned to the ice Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion Oct. 13 against the Detroit Red Wings. To note, as general manager George McPhee mentioned Thursday, there is no timetable for any of the hurt goaltenders — Oscar Dansk included — to return to practice.

Nevertheless, this is still a good sign for a Vegas team that has somehow remained above water despite using its fourth-string goalie. The status quo seems ever so close to returning for the Golden Knights.