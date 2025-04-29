The man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of hockey player Adam Johnson will not face charges, according to the Associated Press. On Tuesday, British prosecutors announced the case against Matt Petgrave will not be moving forward.

On Oct. 28, 2023, Petgrave's skate came up and sliced Johnson's throat following an on-ice collision in a game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. Johnson died shortly thereafter, and Petgrave was arrested two weeks later.

Following a lengthy investigation, throughout which Petgrave crowdfunded some financial support for his legal fees, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) chose not to bring charges. Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn released a statement on that decision.

"The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said. "Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offense and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson."

Johnson was 29 years old at the time of his death, and he spent several seasons at the NHL and AHL levels with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. In 13 NHL games, Johnson tallied a goal and three assists.