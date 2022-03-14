Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games without pay after cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, according to an announcement from the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The check occurred during Sunday's Heritage Classic, which took place in Hamilton, Ontario.

The play took place at the 14:55 mark of the third period and Matthews was given a minor penalty for cross-checking as a result of the play.

"This is a high, forceful cross-check that makes contact with an opponent's neck with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline," the Department of Player Safety said in a video explaining the suspension.

Under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, Matthews will be forced to forfeit $116,402.50 in salary and that money will go towards the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Matthews currently leads the NHL with 45 goals in 56 games this season. The Maple Leafs star scored in the opening period against the Sabres and gave his team a 2-1 lead at the time before Buffalo responded with four consecutive goals to secure a 5-2 win in the outdoor contest.

Matthews had scored a goal in five consecutive games prior to the suspension. The Maple Leafs currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with 79 points.