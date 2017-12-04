Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #13 Mats Sundin

There was literally no competition.

Mats Sundin (1994-2008)

Stats: 981GP - 420G - 567A - 987Pts - 748PM

What to say about Sundin that hasn’t been said. Drafted first overall by the Nordiques, then traded to the Maple Leafs for Wendel Clark two years later, Sundin would become the best play on the Maple Leafs through the mid 90’s to the end of the aughts. A solid reliable centre who pushed through a variety of wingers whose range in still went from all star to AHLer, he remained committed to the Maple Leafs through thick and so, so much thin.

Captain for ten seasons, only George Armstrong beats him in longevity, Sundin was the whipping boy on unsuccessful teams and would power through it to do amazing things, such as scoring his 500th goal in an overtime hat trick game winning goal.

He never won any major awards, but was given the Mark Messier Leadership Award for being a good Leader like Mark Messier as picked by Mark Messier in 2008, and entered both the Hockey Hall of Fame and IIHF Hall of Fame in 2012.

Sundin holds the Leafs record for most goals in a career (420), most even strength goals (237), most power play goals (124), most game winning goals (79), and most points (987), sits second in most assists to Borje Salming (567 vs 620), and has a 1.01 points per game average.

You can find our love of Mats Sundin summed up in the ‘13 Mats Sundin Memories’ series from before his #13 was honoured by the Leafs.

The other 13:

Ken Linesman (1991-92)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Joining the Maple Leafs from the Oilers in exchange for cash, Linesman played jsut two games before being released from his contract by the Leafs. He’d play the rest of the year in the Italian league and then retired.