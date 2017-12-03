Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #14 Dave Keon

There were a couple other players with 400+ games, but really there’s no other choice.

Dave Keon (1960-1975)

Stats: 1062GP - 365G - 493A - 858Pts - 75PM

Calder Trophy - 1961

Lady Byng - 1962 & 63

Conn Smythe - 1967

Stanley Cup - 1962, 63, 64, 67

Dave Keon was a key member of the Maple Leafs before he turned 20 years old. Joining the Leafs at the dawn of the 60’s, he would score 45 points in his rookie season earning him the Calder trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. That number would be the lowest he would score in his Maple Leafs career. His next two seasons would see some more hardware as the Leafs would capture the Stanley Cup in both the 1961-62 season and 62-63, as wellKeon would win the Lady Byng trophy by only taking two minutes of penalties in both seasons.

The Maple Leafs and Keon would win two more cups in 1964, and 1967, and Keon would take home the Conn Smythe award for playoff MVP. He only score eight points but was given the award for his role as a shutdown centre. Keon would replace George Artmstrong as Leafs captain in 1969, and wear the ‘C’ until 1975 when he would leave the Maple Leafs for the WHA Minnesota Fighting Saints.

Keon would leave the Maple Leafs after team owner Harold Ballard said the Leafs had no use for Keon, despite him putting up 59 points as a 35 year old, and only taking four penalty minutes. Ballard didn’t want to give Keon a no trade clause and had been publicly critical for a few years, specifying he was a bad leader and captain. Keon couldn’t get a new contract with any other NHL team after Ballard demanded too much compensation for other teams signing him. He would leave for the WHA, and only return to the NHL when he was brought back with the Hartford Whalers. Keon retired following the 1982 season and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1986.

Keon refused to participate in any Maple Leafs events, but did appear when the team honoured the 60’s Stanley Cup winners, out of respect for his team mates. New president Brendan Shanahan reached out to Keon to have the team and the legend reconcile before the Leafs centennial. Since then Keon has been at Leafs events, and they retired his #14 and added a statue of him to Legends Row.

Other 14’s

Dave Andreychuk (1993-96)

Stats: 223GP - 120G - 99A - 219Pts - 194PM

Rescued from the Buffalo Sabres, Andreychuk joined the Leafs just in time for the ‘93 and ‘94 WCF runs. Andreychuk would score 99 points for the Leafs in the 93-94 season, miss half the next season due to injury, then be traded to the New Jersey Devils near the end of the 95-96 season for picks. He would go on to win the Stanley Cup as the captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Andy Barbe (1950-51)

Stats: 1GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

A career minor leaguer, was called up for one game in the 50-51 season.

Dusty Blair (1950-51)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

A career minor leaguer, was called up for two games in the 50-51 season.

Rob Cimetta (1991-92)

Stats: 24GP - 4G - 3A - 7Pts - 12PM

Brought to the Leafs during the 90-91 season from the Bruins for Steve Bancroft, Cimetta mostly played in the minors. He would leave for Europe in 1994 and stay in Germany for the rest of his career.

Bobby Copp (1950-51)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 2PM

A career minor leaguer, was called up for two gamest in the 50-51 season.

Brian Cullen (1958-59)

Stats: 59GP - 4G - 14A - 19Pts - 10PM

Wearing his third number for the Leafs, Cullen’s final season in Toronto was well played for a depth centre. His brother Barry and nephew John would also play for the Maple Leafs, and brother Ray, nephews John, Joe, and Mark would all play in the NHL.

Miroslav Frycer (1982-88)

Stats: 329GP - 115G - 153A - 268Pts - 374PM

Joining the Leafs with a pick from the Nordiques in exchange for Wilf Paiement, Frycer would play six seasons in Toronto. The right winger would stick with the Leafs through the terrible 80’s, until he would be traded to the Red Wings for Darren Veitch in the 1988 off-season.

Ted Hampson (1959-60)

Stats: 41GP - 2G - 8A - 10Pts - 17PM

Played half a season in Toronto before catching on with the Rangers the following season. He is currently a scout with the Vancouver Canucks.

Darby Hendrickson (1996-99)

Stats: 179GP - 21G - 13A - 34Pts - 166PM

A 4th round pick for the Leafs, he would return to Toronto from the Islanders in exchange for a 4th round pick - he was traded to New York in the return of Wendel Clark deal. He would be traded to the Canucks in February 1999 for Chris McAllister.

Jonas Hoglund (1999-2003)

Stats: 325GP - 78G - 106A - 184Pts - 62PM

He would sign with the Maple Leafs in the ‘99 off-season, and play in Toronto for four years. He would return to Europe for the 03-04 season and play in Switzerland and Sweden until retirement.

Mike Kaszycki (1980-81)

Stats: 6GP - 0G - 2A - 2Pts - 2PM

Joining the Leafs from the Capitals for Pat Ribble, Kaszycki would mostly play in the minors until he left for Switzerland.

John McLellan (1951-52)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

A career minor leaguer, was called up for two games in the 51-52 season. He would return as head coach in 1969 and stay until he was let go in 1979.

Rudy Migay (1949-58)

Stats: 398GP - 58G - 91A - 149Pts - 289PM

Migay would play a couple seasons up and down for the Leafs, until he stuck in 1952-53. A centre for the Leafs for six seasons, he would go back to splitting time in the minors in his final two seasons from 58-59 to 59-60, where he would wear #20. After retiring in the late 60’s he would work as a scout for the Penguins and Sabres for 35 years.

Wilf Paiement (1979-80)

Stats: 41GP - 20G - 28A - 48Pts - 72PM

Joining the Leafs just before the new year in the 79-80 season from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Lanny McDonald, Paiement would wear #14 for the rest of the year. He would switch to #99 the next season.

Dave Reid (1988-91)

Stats: 216GP - 33G - 53A - 86Pts - 49PM

Joining the Leafs from the Bruins as a free agent in the 16988 off-season, Reid would play in Toronto for three season before returning to the Bruins.

René Robert (1970-71/80-82)

Stats: 74GP - 19G - 31A - 50Pts - 45PM

He would make an appearance in the 70-71 season, but spent most of his early career in the minors before catching on with the Sabres. In 1980 he would return to the Leafs from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for a third round pick. He would retire after his time with the Leafs.

Matt Stajan (2003-2010)

Stats: 444GP - 86G - 136A - 223Pts - 247PM

Stajan was a 2nd round pick for the Leafs in 2002, and played two games in the 02-03 season in #44. When he made the Leafs full time he would wear #14, a number he would wear for six full seasons, with his name floating around as being the replacement for Mats Sundin as captain. Those talks would be silenced when he was traded as part of a package to the Flames for actual captain Dion Phaneuf. He’s still playing with the Calgary Flames.

Dave Tomlinson (1991-92)

Stats: 3GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 2PM

An NCAA free agent, Tomlinson was a minor league player who had a couple games with the Leafs. Five years after leaving college he would leave for Germany, where he would spend most of his career.

Stan Weir (1975-78)

Stats: 159GP - 42G - 56A - 98Pts - 40PM

Weir would join the Leafs in an off-season trade with the Golden Seals for Gary Sabourin. He would stick with the Leafs for four seasons and would then leave for the WHA Edmonton Oilers.

Ron Wilson (1978-80)

Stats: 51GP - 5G - 14A - 19Pts - 6PM

An 8th round pick by the Leafs, Wilson would join them after four years of college and two in the minors. He spent most of his time in the AHL with the occasional long call ups. He would leave the Leafs in the 1980 off-season and spend the rest of his career playing in Europe and with the North Stars. He would return to the Leafs as head coach from 2008-2012.