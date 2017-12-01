Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #16 Darcy Tucker

The Leafs agitator takes sole possession of #16

Surprisingly, there was only one Maple Leafs who played over 300 games in #16. Mostly a number worn by call ups, #16 rests in the hands of just one player.

Darcy Tucker (1999-2008)

Stats: 531GP - 148G - 171A - 319Pts - 756PM

A 6th round pick for the Montreal Canadiens in 1993, Tucker was sent from the Habs to the Lightning, and then joined the Leafs in a trade that was Tucker and picks for Mike Johnson, Marek Posmyk, and picks. Tucker would spend seven full seasons in Toronto, becoming a fan favourite for his rough play and willingness to do anything for the team, including jump into the opposing teams bench.

Tucker would play three seasons for the Leafs in the salary cap era, but would find himself bought out and a free agent in the 2008 off-season after only putting up 34 points in 07-08. He would finish his career with two seasons playing for the Colorado Avalanche.

Other 16’s

Russ Adam (1982-83)

Stats: 8GP - 1G - 2A - 3Pts - 11PM

A 1980 7th round pick, Adam played just 8 NHL games, spending time in the senior leagues, minors, and Germany.

Jamie Baker (1996-98)

Stats: 71GP - 8G - 13A - 21Pts - 38PM

Coming to the Leafs from the Sharks in the 1996 off-season in exchange for Todd Gill, Baker played two seasons with the Maple Leafs, but spent the majority of the 97-98 campaign in the minors. He would leave the Leafs for the Sharks in the off-season but only played one game before leaving for Finland.

Earl Balfour (1957-58)

Stats: 1GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Balfour played his final game for the Leafs in #16, playing 70 games that season in Rochester. He would make it with the Blackhawks, saying in Chicago for three seasons before spending the rest of his career in the minors.

Craig Berube (1991-92)

Stats: 40GP - 5G - 7A - 12Pts - 109PM

Berube signed with the Leafs in the 1991 off-season, but was traded halfway through the season to the Flames in the Doug Gilmour trade. Berube is now an associate coach with the St. Louis Blues

Lonny Bohonos (1997-99)

Stats: 13GP - 6G - 3A - 9Pts - 8PM

Lonny came to Toronto from the Canucks near the end of the 96-97 season in exchange for Brandon Convery. He played most of his Leafs career in St. John’s, and would leave for the minors and Switzerland after the 98-99 season.

Leo Boivin (1951-52)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 1A - 1Pt - 0PM

His first call up with the Leafs was in #16, two games then down to Pittsburgh in the AHL. Brought over to the Leafs from the Bruins in a six player deal, Boivin would make the Leafs full time in the 52-53 season wearing #18.

Nikolai Borschevsky (1992-95)

Stats: 142GP - 48G - 65A - 113Pts - 38PM

A 4th round pick for the Leafs, Borschevsky played two full seasons for the Leafs, making the conference finals with them both times. He would be traded to the Calgary Flames for a 6th round pick during the lockout shortened 1995 season. He’s been coaching in the KHL, most recently with Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk.

Greg Britz (1983-84)

Stats: 6GP - 0G -0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Britz spent three seasons with the Leafs and the AHL Saints. He would then play one season in the Whalers system before retiring.

Arnie Brown (1963-64)

Stats: 4GP - 0G -0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Playing in #16 on his second call up from the Rochester Americans, Brown would be traded to the Rangers in a seven player deal in February 1964.

Connor Brown (2015-16)

Stats: 7GP - 1G -5A - 6Pts - 0PM

Browns first number with the Leafs was in his first call up in a season he spent mostly in the AHL. Brown would switch to #12 the next season and currently wears #28.

Pete Conacher (1957-58)

Stats: 5GP - 0G -1A - 1Pt - 5PM

Son of Leafs great Charlie Conacher got just five games in with the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Rangers for $15,000. He would make a name for himself with the Hershey Bears of the AHL however.

Rich Costello (1983-84)

Stats: 10GP - 2G -1A - 3Pts - 2PM

Costello came from the Flyers with a 2nd round pick in exchange for Darryl Sittler. He never played more than a dozen games for the Maple Leafs. Good trade, Leafs.

Russ Courtnall (1984-85)

Stats: 69GP - 12G -10A - 22Pts - 44PM

A first round pick in 1983 for the Maple Leafs, Courtnall played his first full season with the Leafs in #16. Courtnall would play just four full seasons for the Maple Leafs before being traded to the Canadiens for John Kordic.

Tim Ecclestone (1973-74)

Stats: 51GP - 10G -15A - 25Pts - 32PM

Playing two half seasons, he was acquired at the start of the 73-74 season from the Red Wings for Pierre Jarry, and then at the start of the 74-75 season he would be traded alongside Willie Brossart to the Capitals for Rod Seiling.

Daryl Evans (1986-87)

Stats: 2GP - 0G -1A - 1Pt - 0PM

Evans played the final three seasons of pro hockey in North American with the Leafs AHL team, the Newmarket Saints. He was called up once, played two games. He went to play in Europe after this contract.

Billy Harris (1981-82/83-84)

Stats: 70GP - 9G -10A -19Pts - 18PM

Drafted 1st overall in 1972 by the New York Islanders, Harris came to the Leafs early in the 81-82 season from the Kings in exchange for Ian Turnbull and John Gibson. He would play two partial seasons in #16 - his only full season was in #15 - and he would be traded back to the Kings late in the 83-84 season for cash.

Darby Hendrickson (1994-96)

A fourth round pick for the Leafs, he would finally make the Leafs full time in the 95-96 season, but be traded in March to the Islanders in the trade to bring back Wendel Clark. He would return again several years later, from the Canucks, in #14.

Pat Hickey 80-82

Stats: 73GP - 16G -33A -49Pts - 49PM

Arriving in Toronto in his second trade in two months with Wilf Paiment for Lanny McDonald and Joel Quenneville from the Colorado Rockies, Hickey stuck around for just one more full season before being traded to the Rangers (his original team) one game into the 81-82 season for a 5th round pick.

Dan Hodgson (1985-86)

Stats: 40GP - 13G -12A -25Pts - 12PM

A 1983 5th round pick by the Leafs, Dan would play 40 games for the Leafs in his first pro season, but would be traded to the Canucks with Jim Benning for Rick Lanz the following year before making it out of the AHL.

Tim Horton (1949-53)

Stats: 75GP - 2G - 14A - 16Pts - 85PM

Before he wore his iconic #7, Horton wore #16 for two call ups and one full season. After playing 70 games in 52-53 Horton would switch sweater numbers in 53-54 and never look back, becoming a Maple Leafs, and Canadian, icon.

Gerry James (1956-58)

James wore #16 in two and a half seasons with the Leafs (most of 57-58 was spent in the AHL). The following season, his last in the NHL, he wore #11.

Wes Jarvis (1987 Playoffs)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Jarvis wore a different number every time he was up with the Leafs. He was called up for the 1987 playoffs for two games. He’s the uncle of former Toronto Marlies captain Alex Foster.

Greg Johnston (1990-92)

Stats: 4GP - 0G - 1A - 1Pt - 5PM

Johnston came to the Leafs from the Rangers in exchange for Tie Domi and Mark Laforest. He spent both of his seasons in the minors, making one call up a season. He would spend the following 10 seasons in Germany.

Jimmy Jones (1977-79)

Stats: 148GP - 13G - 18A - 31Pts - 68PM

Jones joined the Leafs after two seasons in Rochester. He played two seasons plus one game in the 79-80 season before being sent down to the AHL for good.

Rick Kehoe (1971-72)

Stats: 38GP - 8G - 8A - 16Pts - 4PM

A second round pick for the Leafs, he spent half of the 71-72 season in the minors, and half in Toronto. He would switch to #17 the following season, and in the 1974 off-season he’d be traded to the Penguins for a first and Blaine Stoughton.

Gary Leeman (1983 playoffs)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Leeman joined the Leafs in the 83 playoffs for two games after the Regina Pats season was over. He would switch numbers for the 83-84 season, then to his #11 in 1985.

Jamie Lundmark (2010)

Stats: 15GP - 1G - 2A - 3Pts - 16PM

Claimed off waivers from the Flames, Lundmark spent the last half of the 09-10 season in Toronto. He’d play 10-11 in the AHL then leave for Europe.

Clarke MacArthur (2010-13)

Stats: 195GP - 49G - 76A - 125Pts - 100PM

MacArthur came to the Leafs as a free agent after the Atlanta Thrashers walked away from a salary arbitration award. He played two and a half seasons (2012-13 was a lock out year), and found magic with the team on a line with Mikhail Grabovski and Nikolay Kulemin. He would be released as a free agent the summer of 2013 and sign with the Ottawa Senators.

Blair MacKasey (1976-77)

Stats: 1GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

He played three pro-seasons, and had a one game call up to the Leafs. After he retired he went into scouting, and is currently the director of player personnel with the Minnesota Wild.

Fleming MacKell (1947-52)

Stats: 152GP - 22G - 35A - 57Pts - 88PM

Awards: Stanley Cup - 1949, 51

MacKell was mostly an up and down minors player, who had one full season with the Leafs. He would be traded to the Boston Bruins in January 1952 for Jim Morrison, where he would find a steady NHL spot.

Mitchell Marner (2016-Present)

Stats: 104GP - 21G - 56A - 77Pts - 40PM

Drafted after Dylan Strome in 2015, Marner would play the 15-16 season in the OHL winning every MVP award he could have won, he made the Maple Leafs the next season, and would be a part of a historic rookie season fore the Leafs.

Jim Mikol (1962-63)

Stats: 4GP - 0G - 1A - 1Pt - 2PM

Mikol played four seasons with the Cleveland Barons, getting one call up to the Maple Leafs. He would play in the minors until 1970.

Dickie Moore (1964-65)

Stats: 38GP - 2G - 4A - 6Pts - 68PM

The hockey hall of famer, six time Stanley Cup winner, owner of one Rocket Richard trophy, and two Art Ross trophies retired from the Montreal Canadiens after 12 seasons in 1963. He sat out one year before getting the itch to play again and he joined the Maple Leafs for the 64-65 season. He would play only half the games of the year before going into semi-retirement again for three years, then playing one final season with the St. Louis Blues.

Eric Nesterenko (1953-56)

Stats: 170GP - 33G - 30A - 63Pts - 63PM

His three full seasons in the NHL with the Leafs were sent in #16. In the 1956 off-season he would be traded to the Blackhawks with Harry Lumley for $15,000. He would spend 16 seasons with the Blackhawks, winning the cup in 1961.

Frank Nigro (1983-84)

Stats: 17GP - 2G - 3A - 5Pts - 16PM

A 5th round pick in 1979, Nigro was called up twice to the Maple Leafs but would spend most of his career in the minors until he went to play in Italy after the 83/84 season.

Gerry O'Flaherty (1971-72)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

A 1970 3rd round pick for the Leafs, he played in the minors with one call up. He would sign with the Canucks in the 1972 off-season where he would spend the next 7 seasons.

Ed Olczyk (1987-90)

Stats: 257GP - 116G - 151A - 267Pts - 221PM

The voice of NHL18 and NBC Sports joined the Maple Leafs in a five player deal with the Blackhawks just before the 87-88 season began. He would play two and a half seasons with the Leafs until he was traded to the Jets with Mark Osborne for Dave Ellett and Paul Fenton.

Bert Olmstead (1958-62)

Stats: 246GP - 56G - 109A - 165Pts - 231PM

Awards: Stanley Cup - 1962

Olmstead was claimed from the Montreal Canadiens in the 1958 intra-league draft. Punch Imlach named him assistant coach at the start of the 58-59 season, so Olmstead would run the practices but he re-signed as coach early into the season. He would retire after winning the Stanley Cup with the Leafs in 1962.

Randy Osburn (1972-73)

A 1972 2nd round pick, Osbourn played half a season with the Leafs, then the next one and a half in the minors. In the 1974 off-season he would be traded with Dave Fortier to the Flyers for Bill Flett.

Bob Sabourin (1952)

Stats: 1GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

He played one game with the Leafs after his junior season ended in 1952. He would spend his career in the minors.

Rod Seiling (1962-63 / 75-76)

Stats: 78GP - 3G - 17A - 20Pts - 46PM

Seiling ony played one game with the Leafs before being part of a seven player trade to the New York Rangers in 1964. Ten years later, in 1974 he would come back to Toronto from the Capitals for Willie Brossart and Tim Ecclestone. His final season with Toronto would be 75-76, then he would sign with the St. Louis Blues.

Nick Spaling (2015-16)

Part of the Phil Kessel trade, Spaling played with the Maple Leafs for most of the 15-16 season, until he and Roman Polak were traded at the deadline to the Sharks for Raffi Torres and picks. He’s currently playing for Genève-Servette HC in the Swiss league.

Mike Walton (1965-71)

Stats: 257GP - 84G - 107A - 191Pts - 184PM

Awards: Stanley Cup - 1967

Walton would play the first five seasons of his career with the Leafs, winning one Stanley Cup in 1967. He would then be traded to the Flyers late in the 70-71 season along with Bruce Gamble and a first round pick for Bernie Parent and a second.

Bob Warner (1976-77)

Stats: 10GP - 1G - 1A - 2Pts - 4PM

Warner played just 10 games in the regular season for the Leafs, but would spend the majority of his career in the minors.

Ken Yaremchuk (1986-87)

Stats: 20GP - 3G - 8A - 11Pts - 16PM

Signed with the Maple Leafs after three seasons with the Blackhawks, he would play three call ups with the Leafs, spending most of his time in the minors and with Team Canada. After the 88-89 season he would spend a decade playing in Europe.