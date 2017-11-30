Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #17 Wendel Clark

I could have put someone else in this spot but I like my blood in my body

I’m glad I didn’t have much of a choice to make, because I’m not fighting anything with Clark.

Wendel Clark (1985-94 / 1996-98 / 2000)

Stats: 608GP - 260G - 181A - 441Pts - 1535PM

Drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 1985 draft, Clark jumped right onto the Leafs roster at 18 after only two years in junior hockey. He was runner up for the Calder Trophy in the 85-86 season, and he followed that up by scoring 60 points the next year. Injuries would start to take their toll on Clark ,as he played only 28, 15, and 38 games over the next three seasons. After nine seasons in Toronto he would be traded to the Quebec Nordiques in a shocking move that nobody saw coming. A fan favourite, and team captain was moved out for a future captain in Mats Sundin.

A seasons and a half later, Clark would return to the Leafs from the New York Islanders in a seven player trade. He would play two more seasons and not be re-signed after the 97-98 season. Clark would rejoin the Leafs from the Blackhawks late in the 99-00 season, where he would play his final NHL games. Clark currently works with the Maple Leafs as a community representative.

Other 17’s

Bruce Boudreau (1981-82)

Stats: 39GP - 10G - 14A - 24Pts - 18PM

#17 was Boudreau’s third number with the Leafs, and every season he would play in the minors with one or two call ups. He would leave the Leafs after two more seasons. He is now the head coach of the Minnesota Wild.

Doug Brindley (1970-71)

Stats: 3GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

A 2nd round pick for the Leafs, these were Brindley’s only games for the Leafs, and he would be traded to the Canucks in the off-season for Andre Hinse.

Jerry Butler (1977-80)

Stats: 204GP - 24G - 22A - 46Pts - 130PM

Joining the Leafs from the Blues in exchange for Inge Hammarstrom, would play three seasons, until he was sent to the Canucks in the Vaive-Williams trade.

Brian Conacher (1961-62)

Stats: 1GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

This game was after his junior season ended. Concacher would also wear #18 and #22 after this game. He’s the nephew of Leafs early great Charlie Conacher and a distant relative of AHL players Charlie and Shane Conacher.

Bruce Draper (1962-63)

Stats: 1GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

A career minor leaguer, he got his lone NHL game in with the Leafs. His career would end at the age of 27 when he died of leukemia.

Dick Duff (1954-57)

Stats: 142GP - 44G - 33A - 77Pts - 126PM

The beginning of Duff’s Maple Leafs career was in #17. Two seasons and three games in #17 set the standard for his Maple Leafs career. 20ish goals, 20ish assists, around 35-40 points. Duff was a very reliable player in his time with the Leafs, in #17 or his more iconic #9 in which he would win 3 cups with the Leafs.

Denis Dupere (1970-72)

Stats: 97GP - 8G - 12A - 20Pts - 8PM

Playing four seasons with the Leafs, the first two in #17, Dupere was a bottom six winger for the Leafs, and would be taken by the Washington Capitals in the 1974 expansion draft.

Gerry Ehman (1958-61)

Stats: 121GP - 25G - 30A - 55Pts - 30PM

Awards: Stanley Cup - 1964

Ehman, who has such a Canadian name, came to the Leafs in exchange for cash, and played two full seasons and a couple games in others, split with the minors. After leaving the Leafs he would play in the AHL until expansion opened NHL jobs and then he played four seasons for the Seals.

Paul Evans (1976-77)

Stats: 7GP - 1G - 1A - 2Pts - 19PM

Evans was a 9th round pick in 1975, but played less than ten games for the Leafs, spending his career in the minors.

Cal Gardner (1948-52)

Stats: 220GP - 58G - 95A - 153Pts - 129PM

Awards: Stanley Cup - 1949, 51

Father of former Leaf Paul Gardner, Cal was acquired in a six player deal with the New York Rangers. He played four seasons as a centre with the Leafs, winning the Cup in 1949 and 1951. He would be one of four players the Leafs would send to Chicago for Harry Lumley.

Stew Gavin (1980-82)

Stats: 220GP - 58G - 95A - 153Pts - 129PM

A 4th round pick in 1980, Gavin would wear #17 in his 14 NHL games in 80-81, and his full NHL season in 81-82. He would switch to #9 for his final two seasons with the team.

Duke Harris (1967-68)

Stats: 4GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Coming to the Leafs from the North Stars in an eight player deal, Harris played just four games for the Leafs before being sent down to the Rochester Americans. He would leave the Leafs at the end of the season.

Bob Hassard (1952-54)

Stats: 96GP - 9G - 27A - 36Pts - 36PM

Hassard’s final two seasons in Toronto were in #17, 53-54 spent mostly in the AHL. In the 1954 off-season he would be sent to the Blackhawks for cash.

Paul Higgins (1982-83)

Stats: 22GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 135PM

A 1980 10th round pick, Higgins was a goon who spent one full season in the NHL, before retiring in 1984.

Bronco Horvath (1963)

Stats: 10GP - 0G - 4A - 4Pts - 12PM

Acquired on waivers from the Rangers, Horvath finished the season with the Leafs and stayed in the minors until until getting 14 NHL games again with the North Stars in 1968.

Rick Kehoe (1972-74)

Stats: 166GP - 51G - 64A - 115Pts - 28PM

A 2nd round pick for the Leafs, Kehoe played three seasons in Toronto until being traded to the Penguins in the 1974 off-season for Blaine Stoughton and a 1st round pick.

Joe Klukay (1954-55)

Stats: 56GP - 8G - 8A - 16Pts - 44PM

Klukay wore #17 in his second stint with the Leafs, when he returned mid-season from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Leo Boivin. He would switch back to #19 in the 55-56 season.

Tom Martin (1967-68)

Stats: 3GP - 1G - 0A - 1Pt - 0PM

The Maple Leafs first round pick in 1964, Martin only played three seasons after the junior year ended before spending most of his career in the minors, WHA, and Europe.

Don McKenney (1963-65)

Stats: 67GP - 15G - 19A - 34Pts - 8PM

Awards: Stanley Cup - 1964

McKenney came to the Leafs in the seven player deal that sent Dick Duff to the Rangers. He would leave the Maple Leafs after spending the majority of the 64-65 in the minors, signing with the Red Wings.

Jim McKenny (1965-69)

Stats: 20GP - 2G - 0A - 2Pts - 4PM

#17 was Jim’s call up number from his minor league years. The 3rd round pick would make it full time with the Leafs in the 70’s, wearing #18.

J.P. Parise (1967)

Stats: 3GP - 1G - 0A - 1Pt - 0PM

Parise was acquired from the Golden Seals at the start of the 67-68 season, and would be traded to the North Stars three months later in an eight player deal. Parise made a name for himself in Minnesota, and would play for the Islanders and Cleveland Barons before retiring.

Duane Rupp (1964-67)

Stats: 7GP - 0G - 1A - 1Pt - 0PM

Coming to Toronto from the Rangers with Ed Ehrenverth for Lou Angotti and Ed Lawson, he would play mostly in the minors for three seasons, and when he made the team full time he would wear #4.

Rod Seiling (1974-75)

Stats: 60GP - 5G - 12A - 17Pts - 40PM

Returning for his second stint with the Leafs after a trade one game into the 74-75 season with the Capitals for Willie Brossart and Tim Ecclestone, Seiling played well for a defender in the 70’s and spent one more season in Toronto before leaving.

Floyd Smith (1967-70)

Stats: 131GP - 25G - 34A - 59Pts - 35PM

Smith came to the Leafs from the Red Wings in an eight player trade, played bottom winger for a couple seasons and was traded to the Sabres in the 1970 off-season for cash. He would return to the Maple Leafs in 1979 as head coach for the 79-80 season. He’d be relived as coach and scout for the team from 1980-1989 when he was promoted to general manager, a position he would hold for two seasons.

Bill Stewart (1983-85)

Stats: 83GP - 2G - 19A - 21Pts - 148PM

Stewart played two seasons in Toronto, fighting his way into the lineup each game. He would play one season for the North Stars then spend eight years in Italy. He would start coaching after retirement, mostly in the ECHL and Europe, most recently in the DEL with the Straubing Tigers, before being released on October 18th of this year.

Blaine Stoughton (1974-76)

Stats: 121GP - 29G - 25A - 54Pts - 32PM

A first round pick for the Leafs, he would be traded to the Leafs with a first round pick for Rick Kehoe. He played one and a half seasons with Toronto, spending part of 75-76 in the minors. After that he would leave for the WHA where he played until being absorbed into the NHL with the Hartford Whalers.

Bob Warner (1976 playoffs only)

Stats: 2GP - 2G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Warner joined the Leafs for the 1972 playoffs in #17. The next season he mostly played for the Dallas Black Hawks in the AHL where he spent most of his career.