Maple Leafs by the numbers: #28 Tie Domi

#28 was the goon number

Like enforcers or not, it’s hard to argue the impact today’s number made on the team, management, and Maple Leafs fans.

Tie Domi (1995-2006)

Stats: 775GP - 84G - 112A - 196pts - 2223PM

Domi was draft by the Leafs in 1988, played two games for them in the 89-90 season, and was traded to the Rangers that off-season. Five years later he would return to the Maple Leafs via the Winnipeg Jets, and would spend the next ten seasons as one of the most popular members of the team. He got in good with management, was a frequent tennis partner of MLSE co-owner Larry Tannenbaum, and retired as a Maple Leaf after the 05-06 season.

Other 28’s:

John Anderson (1977-78)

Stats: 17GP - 1G - 2A - 3Pts - 2PM

A Toronto born first round pick, Anderson is what many people want from the Maple Leafs, and they got their wish in him. He would play eight seasons with the Leafs - he would switch to #10 after making the team full time - and score 393 points in 534 games. In the 1985 off season, Anderson would be traded in the 1985 off season to the Quebec Nordiques for Brad Maxwell, who wouldn’t have as big an impact on the team.

Brad Boyes (2015-16)

Stats: 60GP - 8G - 16A - 24Pts - 12PM

Boyes, like Domi, was another local draft pick who was traded away before he could make the Leafs full time. Traded to the Sharks in a package for Owen Nolan, Boyes would play for the Sharks, Blues, Panthers, Sabres, Bruins, and Islanders before signing with the Maple Leafs as a free agent in the 2015 off-season. His final career season would see him play for his childhood team, unfortunately in one of the worst seasons.

Carl Brewer (1979-80)

Stats: 20GP - 0G - 5A - 5Pts - 2PM

In Brewer’s final season as a pro he returned to the Maple Leafs, where he began his career and played as #10 from 1958-65. After the 1965 season he played two years with Team Canada, and then moved to Finland to play with HIFK. Returning to North America, he played for the Red Wings, Blues, and Toronto Toros of the WHA before rejoining the Leafs.

Connor Brown (2017-Present)

Stats: 21GP - 8G - 4A - 12Pts

Brown gave up his #12 to Patrick Marleau this summer and made the move to #28, the number he wore in the OHL with the Erie Otters. The number change hasn’t bothered him, he’s currently on pace to beat last years career high of 36 points.

Brian Curran (1988-1991)

Stats: 130GP - 3G - 14A - 512PM

Curran came to the Leafs from the Islanders at the 1988 trade deadline, and would punch his way into the Leafs line up. Two and a half seasons later he would be traded to the Sabres for Mike Foligno.

Paul Evans (1977-78)

Stats: 4GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 2PM

A ninth round pick by the Leafs, he would play only 4 seasons as a pro, and his final games with the Leafs came in #28.

Dave Farrish (1982-1984)

Stats: 115GP - 8G - 43A - 51Pts - 95PM

Farrish changed his number to #28 in his third season with the Leafs and would keep it until he left the team. Coming to Toronto in a trade with the Nordiques, Farrish spent time in the NHL with them, and in the AHL with the Leafs fan teams. After the 83-84 season he’d spend the rest of his career in the minors and Europe. After retirement he would move on to coaching, spending 15 seasons in the minors before making it to the NHL, and he is currently an asisstant coach with the Colorado Avalanche.

David Harlock (1993-1995)

Stats: 7GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Harlock joined the Leafs after four years in the NCAA at Michigan, but would never play more than a handful of games out of the minors for the team. He would leave the Leaf after three seasons and would eventually find NHL teams in the Islanders and Thrashers.

Benoit Hogue (1995)

Stats: 12GP - 3G - 3A - 6Pts - 0PM

Hogue joined the Leafs in a trade from the Islanders. He would be traded the next season to the Dallas Stars.

Val James (1986-87)

Stats: 4GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 14PM

James joined the Leafs after being unable to crack the Sabres. He wouldn’t fare much better in the Leafs system, spending the majority of his time in the minors. After two seasons with the Saints he would play one more pro year in the minors before retiring.

Larry Landon (1984-85)

Stats: 7GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 2PM

Landon wore both #11 and #28 in his seven games in the 84-85 season. Brought over in a trade with the Canadiens for Gaston Gingras, in what was most likely Stan Lee’s favourite NHL trade ever, Landon would finish his career in Leafs colours, retiring after the 84-85 season.

Derek Laxdal (1986-87)

Stats: 2GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 7PM

Laxdal Would wear four numbers over various call ups in the 80’s, but would never stick in the NHL. He’s wander the mkinors and Europe before turning to coaching. He’s currently head coach of the AHL Texas Stars.

Kasperi Kapanen (2016-2017)

Stats: 8GP - 1G - 0A - 1Pt - 0PM

His second call up to the Leafs came in #28. One of these seasons he’ll stick. He’s currently wearing #24 this season.

Kevin Maguire (1986-87)

Stats: 17GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 74PM

Maguire signed with the Leafs as a free agent out of junior, but played most of his ELC in the minors. He would make the Sabres and Flyers in the NHL before returning to Toronto for his final two seasons.

Paul Marshall (1981-82)

Stats: 13GP - 0G - 2A - 2Pts - 2PM

Brought in via trade with the Penguins, Marshall spent most of his time in the minors before the Leafs traded him to the Whalers.

Bill McCreary (1981)

Stats: 12GP - 1G - 0A - 1Pt - 4PM

Cousin of NHL referee Bill McCreary, this Bill didn’t make it to the NHL for very long. His 12 games with the Leafs were his only NHL games before continuing his career in the minor for seven more seasons.

Colton Orr (2009-2015)

Stats: 232GP - 8G - 5A - 13Pts - 637PM

Orr was brought in by Brian Burke to ‘protect the Leafs from the rats of the game’ but failed to prevent numerous injuries to various Maple Leafs. Another long time fan favourite (count the number of Orr jerseys at Leafs games), Orr played one last ceremonial game for the Leafs in 2014-15 then left the organization. He played 10 more AHL games in Stockton before retiring.

Mike Pelyk (1967/1977)

Stats: 37GP - 0G - 5A - 5Pts - 59PM

Pelyk was a hard one to nail down as he wore #28 as a bookend to his time in #4. The majority of his career was in #4 for the Leafs. He’s play from 1974-1976 in the WHA, returning to the Leafs in 1976-77, splitting that season in the NHL and in the minors.

Fred Perlini (1981-82)

Stats: 7GP - 2G - 3A - 5Pts - 0PM

Perlini made his NHL debut in #28, playing briefly before going back to the minors. The majority of his career was spent in England. He’s the father of current Coyotes forward Brendan Perlini.

Bill Root (1984/1987)

Stats: 68GP - 4G - 4A - 8Pts - 60PM

Root spent three years in the Leafs system, splitting each season between the Leafs and the Saints and between #28 and #25. He would split one season between the Blues and the Flyers before ending his career with three season for the Newmarket Saints.

Bob Rouse (1990-91)

Stats: 13GP - 2G - 4A - 6Pts - 10PM

Rouse came to the Leafs from the Capitals with Peter Zezel in exchange for Al Iafrate. He’d play three seasons in Toronto in #3, but his post-trade games came in #28.

Darryl Shannon (1991-1993)

Stats: 64GP - 2G - 8A - 10Pts - 34PM

Shannon spent five years in the Leafs organization, wore four numbers but made the most of things in #28. He’d leave after the 92-93 season and play for the Sabres, Jets, Thrashers, Flames, and Canadiens before ending his career in Germany.

Greg Smyth (1994/1997)

Stats: 13GP - 0G - 1A - 1Pt - 38PM

Smyth was bought from the Florida Panthers in 1993, played 11 games then was waived and claimed by the Blackhawks. After two seasons in the Chicago system, he would re-sign with the Leafs but only play two more NHL games, spending three seasons in St. John’s.

Leigh Verstraete (1988)

Stats: 3GP - 0A - 1A - 1Pt - 9PM

A 10th round pick for the Leafs in 1982, he spent six seasons playing for the Leafs AHL teams with call ups once a season.

Blake Wesley (1985-86)

Stats: 27GP - 0G - 1A - 1Pt - 21PM

The older brother of former Maple Leaf Glen Wesley, Blake sign with the Leafs after two seasons with the Nordiques. He played two seasons for the saints, getting called up in the 85-86 season. He would retire in 1988, the same year Glen made his NHL debut.

Rod Willard (1982-83)

Stats: 1GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 0PM

Willard played all but one of his professional games in the minors, a 1982-83 season NHL game with the Leafs while he split the year between Springfield and St. Catharines of the AHL.

Gary Yaremchuk (1982-83)

Stats: 3GP - 0G - 0A - 0Pts - 2PM

Yaremchuk was a second round pick who mostly played in the AHL. He would be recalled each of his four seasons in the Leafs org, but never stuck. He ended his career with eight seasons in various Europe leagues.