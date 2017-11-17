Maple Leafs by the numbers: #30 Bruce Gamble vs Terry Sawchuk

Does a cup win trump individual stats?

Today’s list is different from the past ones. There are two players who are up for #30, and we’re going to debate long term individual play versus two seasons but with a Stanley Cup win.

Terry Sawchuk (1965-1967)

Stats: 55GP - 2.99GAA - 3SO

Awards: Stanley Cup - 1967

Up first is Terry Sawchuk, the man who partnered with Johnny Bower to bring the Toronto Maple Leafs their last Stanley Cup back in 1967. Sawchuk joined the Leafs after a second seven season stint with the Detroit Red Wings, and his first year with the Leafs he wore #24. He spent two seasons in #30, and his final game as a Leaf was game six in the 1967 Stanley Cup Final, beating the Montreal Canadiens for the cup.

Bruce Gamble (1966-1971)

Stats: 158GP - 63W - 2.98GAA - 14SO

Bruce Gamble would join the Maple Leafs organization in the 65/66 season, but mostly play in the minors until Sawchuk and Bower left, except the 66/67 season where he played 23 games. He was up in the NHL for three and a half seasons full time, and was traded to the Flyers mid-way through the 70/71 season with a first round pick and Mike Walton for Bernie Parent and a second round pick. Gamble played 35 games for the Flyers, until he had a heart attack during the 71/72 season and was forced to retire.

Other 30’s:

Jean-Sebastien Aubin (2005-2007)

Stats: 31GP - 12W - .899sv% - 2.88GAA - 1SO

Aubin appeared in the Leafs line up in 05/06 after Mikeal Tellqvist lost two straight in Montreal and Ed Belfour was injured. Aubin tried to get the Leafs into the playoffs, but they fell one point short. He was backup to Andrew Raycroft the next season, and signed with the Los Angeles Kings the following off-season.

Tom Barrasso (2002)

Stats: 4GP - 2W - .909sv% - 2.74GAA - 0SO

Barrasso finished a long career with small stints with the Hurricanes, Leafs, and Blues. He become a Leaf at the 2002 deadline in a trade with Carolina for a fourth round pick. He was third string behind Curtis Joseph and Corey Schwab and played only four games. The next season he played with the Blues and got into six games. After retiring he was a goal tending/assistant coach with Carolina and in the KHL, and is current the head coach of Asiago in the Alps Hockey League (Italy, Slovenia, Austria).

Allan Bester (1986-1991)

Stats: 160GP - 55W - .879sv% - 4.02GAA - 6SO

Bester spent the second half of his Leafs career in #30, after changing from #31. It wasn’t as impressive as the first half, and he would be relegated to Leafs back up before being traded to the Red Wings for a sixth round pick.

Antoine Bibeau (2016-2017)

Stats: 2GP - 1W - .927sv% - 1.98GAA - 0SO

Bibeau backstopped the Val-d'Or Foreurs to a QMJHL championship the season before going pro with the Marlies. The Leafs 2013 6th round pick played three seasons for the Marlies, with 2 Leafs games in the mix, before being released. He’s currently playing for the Sharks AHL team, the San Jose Barracude.

Sebastien Centomo (2002)

Stats: 1GP - 0W - .750sv% - 4.50GAA - 0SO

Another former Q goalie who couldn’t crack the Leafs, Centomo played out his ELC, got in one Leafs game, then was a minor league goalie until 2010.

Scott Clemmensen (2008)

Stats: 3GP - 1W - .839sv% - 3.90GAA - 0SO

Clemmensen joined the Leafs after seven years up and down with the Devils. Clemmensen took the Marlies to the conference finals that season and then went back to the Devils organisation. After retiring, he’s worked as a development coach with the Devils, and bought the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL last summer.

Don Edwards (1986)

Stats: 38GP - 12W - .860sv% - 4.78GAA - 0SO

Edwards joined the Leafs in the twilight of his career, playing back up to Alan Bester. After the Leafs he played a season of Sr. A, then in the AHL.

Paul Harrison (1978-1981)

Stats: 55GP - 17W - 3.98GAA - 1SO

Harrison was in the Leafs org for three seasons, playing a full year in 78/79, then a split with the AHL in 80/81, and finally the full year in the Central Hockey League in 81/82. He would play two more years as a pro after that.

Glenn Healy (1998-2001)

Stats: 65GP - 23W - .887sv% - 2.91GAA - 2SO

Healy finished out a 14 season career in the NHL with four years as Maple Leafs back up. He used to be on air on Sportsnet but isn’t any more. and He once talked to much trash in college and had to hide under a care for hours until the football player who wanted to beat him up got tired and left.

Ron Low (1973)

Stats: 42GP - 12W - 3.89GAA - 1SO

An eight round pick for the Leafs in 1970, he played two years in the minors before coming to Toronto and started half the teams games. That summer he was left exposed in the expansion draft and would be claimed by the Washington Capitals. He would go from there to the Red Wings, Nordiques, and Oilers. He would be traded out of Edmonton the season before they started winning cups, but returned as an assistant coach in time for the 1990 cup win.

Bernie Parent (1971-1972)

Stats: 65GP - 24W - 2.59GAA - 3SO

Parent came to the Leafs after some early years in Philadelphia, but after two seasons he left to become the first NHL player to sign with the World Hockey Association. After one season there he returned to the NHL with the Flyers and would win back to back cups and Con Smythe trophies.

Ben Scrivens (2012-2013)

Stats: 32GP - 11W - .910sv% - 2.86GAA - 2SO

Scrivens was an NCAA free agent out of Cornell, and got a couple long looks in the NHL behind James Reimer before being traded to the Kings to bring in Jonathan Bernier. He’s currently playing for Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL.

Al Smith (1966-67)

Stats: 1GP - 0W - 5.00GAA - 0SO

One game in #30 in the cup season, and then back to toiling in the minors. He’d catch on in the NHL with the Penguins, Red Wings, and Whalers.

Rick St. Croix (1984-85)

Stats: 11GP - 2W - .828sv% - 5.16GAA - 2SO

Rick wore #30 in his final season with the Leafs, originally wearing #1 after being traded to the Leafs from the Flyers for Michel Bunny Larocque. He split his last season between Toronto and St. Catharines, playing one more minor league season before retiring. He would win a Stanley Cup as goaltending coach for the Dallas Stars in 1999, and be the Leafs goalie coach from 2012-15. He’s currently the goalie coach for the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

Wayne Thomas (1975-1977)

Stats: 97GP - 38W - 3.14GAA - 3SO

Thomas spent five seasons in the Canadiens organization before seeing the light and joining the Maple Leafs. He would stick with the Leafs for two seasons before leaving to join the Rangers. After Thomas retired he had a long coaching career in the NHL, working with the Rangers and Blues before starting a 22 year career with the San Jose Sharks, retiring in 2015 as Assistant General Manager and VP of Hockey Operations.

Vincent Tremblay (1981-1993)

Stats: 44GP - 10W - 4.52GAA - 1SO

The 80’s Leafs were really bad. Tremblay wore #30 for all but 10 of his Leafs games. His big chance came in the 81-82 season where he played 40 games. He’d be traded to the Penguins with Rocky Saganiuk in the 1983 off season for Pat Graham and Nick Ricci.

Rick Wamsley (1992-1993)

Stats: 11GP - 4W - .864sv% - 4.29GAA - 0SO

Wamsley came to the Leafs in the Doug Gilmour trade, and played five games in the NHL & AHL in the 92/93 season before retiring. He immediately became a goaltending consultant for the team, and would stick with the team in various roles until 1999. He stayed in coaching with the Blue Jackets, Blues, and Senators until 2016.

Dunc Wilson (1973-1975)

Stats: 49GP - 17W - 3.29GAA - 1SO

Dunc came to the Leafs from the Canucks in 197, and stayed for two seasons until being claimed on waivers by the New York Rangers.

Ken Wregget (1984-1985)

Stats: 26GP - 3W - .877sv% - 4.97GAA - 0SO

Wregget was a third round pick who wore #31 for the second half of his Leafs career. Midway through the 1989/90 season he would be traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for two first round picks. The Flyers sent him to the Penguins a year later and he would win two Stanley Cups there. Way to aid your enemy, Flyers.