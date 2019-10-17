Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will miss at least two weeks with broken hand
Tavares will be re-evaluated by the Leafs' medical team in two weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will be sidelined with a broken hand for at least the next few weeks.
The team announced the news on Thursday afternoon, revealing Tavares suffered the injury late during Wednesday night's loss against the Washington Capitals. Tavares played the entire game and scored a goal with two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period.
Tavares will be re-evaluated by the Leafs' medical team in two weeks, according to a statement released by the team.
His absence will present a tough challenge for the Maple Leafs, who have had a bit of a shaky start to their 2019-2020 campaign. Toronto is 4-3-1 to start the season and it likely won't get any easier with one of their top offensive forwards out of the lineup over the next few weeks, especially with a pretty tough road ahead on the schedule. The Leafs will play divisional rivals in the Bruins (twice) and Canadiens, as well as matchups against the Sharks and Capitals over the next 14 days.
Tavares, 29, has three goals and four assists in eight games this season.
With the captain out the lineup, it's possible that Toronto shifts William Nylander over to center to replace Tavares in a top-six role down the middle.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ovechkin predicts Nationals will win WS
Ovechkin knows a little bit about bringing a championship to Washington D.C.
-
Galchenyuk injured by spider bite
The new Pittsburgh forward had a bad allergic reaction to spider bite
-
Milano goes through legs for unreal goal
Milano scores with two defenders right on his tail
-
Crosby's girls go to Penguins game
It was a dream come true for these former Little Penguins
-
Devils use kid's drawings for intros
The best player introductions we've seen in a while
-
NHL Power Rankings: Devils a disaster
Panic levels rising in New Jersey after a truly disastrous start to the season
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown