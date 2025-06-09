How might the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been different if Mitch Marner was a Vegas Golden Knights and Mikko Rantanen played for Toronto Maple Leafs? That scenario was almost a reality, thanks to a blockbuster trade that never came to fruition.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes discussed a trade that would have sent Marner to Vegas and Rantanen to Toronto, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic. However, that deal fell through when Vegas and Carolina failed to "find the right assets to include to get it done."

The Golden Knights would have sent something to the Hurricanes to complete the deal, and that package would have likely included at least one prominent roster player due to Marner's $10.9 million cap hit.

Would Marner have given the Golden Knights enough offense to put up a better second-round fight against the Edmonton Oilers? Could Mikko Rantanen's combination of size and skill have tilted the scales in Toronto's favor against the Florida Panthers? Those are questions that will never be answered but may be pondered for a while by each fan base.

With the three teams unable to pull off that whopper, Rantanen went to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a package that included young forward Logan Stankoven. Marner remained in Toronto, and he is poised to hit the free agency market on July 1.

When the clock strikes noon on that day, all three teams involved in those trade talks could put offers on Marner's table. As explained when the Maple Leafs' season ended, getting the band back together for at least a couple more years may not be the worst decision, despite the admittedly poor optics.

The Golden Knights are very much in win-now mode, and this postseason made it clear that they could use a more dynamic presence in the offensive zone. Marner, who ranks eighth in points over the last four seasons, would fit that bill. The big problem for Vegas would be its salary cap situation. If the Golden Knights are going to add Marner, there will have to be a significant chunk of money leaving.

Much like Vegas, the Hurricanes are in need of more pop up front if they're going to get over the playoff hump. Marner would bring the type of truly elite playmaking that Carolina has sorely missed against the best teams in the East.