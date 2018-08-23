Maple Leafs hire Canadian women's hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser for front office role
Wickenheiser was a four-time gold medalist with the Canadian squad
The Toronto Maple Leafs are having a heck of a summer. The team announced Thursday that it will be adding Canadian hockey hero Hayley Wickenheiser to its staff as the Assistant Director of Player Developement. Wickenheiser, a four-time gold medalist and seven-time world champion with Team Canada, was one of several moves announced by the team Thursday.
The team also announced the addition of two amateur scouts and other movements in the area of player development.
Wickenheiser is Team Canada's all-time leading scorer, retiring in 2017 ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. She played for Canada for 23 years, so the Maple Leaf fans will undoubtedly recognize her.
Wickenheiser is no stranger to the NHL. In 1998 when she was 19, she was invited to and participated in the Flyers' rookie camp by Bobby Clarke, the team's GM at the time. She was a guest coach with the team in June, so calling this a promotion would be slightly underselling it.
Her retirement ceremony actually came at Rogers Place in Alberta, home of the Edmonton Oilers. Luckily, the Leafs were able to get past that.
The Maple Leafs could be building something great. The team had one of the best offseasons in hockey with the addition of coveted forward John Tavares. After being a playoff team last year, the Leafs are hoping to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup for the first time in over 50 years.
