During the final minutes of Tuesday's qualifying round game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, defenseman Jake Muzzin was involved in an awkward collision behind the net. Muzzin was pushed from behind by Pierre-Luc Dubois and made contact with the leg of Oliver Bjorkstrand as he fell to the ice.

Muzzin initially tried to get back up following the collision, but eventually realized that he couldn't stand as the trainer came over to check on him. He was ultimately loaded onto a stretcher and escorted off the ice.

In show of support, both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and boards when Muzzin was taken off the ice.

At first glance, it appears that Muzzin may have suffered a neck injury of some sort considering the awkward angle at which he ran into Bjorkstrand's leg. Muzzin had movement in all of his extremities and his eyes were open throughout the process.

Just seconds before suffering the injury, Muzzin had blocked a shot from Bjorkstrand as the Maple Leafs were protecting what ended up being a 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 31-year-old defenseman has been a staple on the Toronto blue line as he recorded 23 points (6 goals & 17 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 53 games this season. Muzzin is in his first full season with the Maple Leafs after being traded over from the Los Angeles Kings in January 2019. In February, Muzzin signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract extension to remain with Toronto.