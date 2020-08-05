Watch Now: NHL Highlights: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets ( 1:12 )

In the final two minutes of Tuesday's qualifying round game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, defenseman Jake Muzzin fell into the leg of Oliver Bjorkstrand and was carried off the ice on a stretcher. On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs announced that Muzzin was released from the hospital, but won't be available for the remainder of the team's series against the Blue Jackets.

In addition, Muzzin will quarantine in the team's hotel in Toronto as he recovers from his injury.

The injury came as a result of being pushed from behind by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Muzzin initially tried to get back up following the collision with Bjorkstrand, but eventually realized that he couldn't stand as the trainer came over to check on him. He was ultimately loaded onto a stretcher and escorted off the ice.

In show of support, both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and boards as Muzzin was carried off.

Just seconds before suffering the injury, Muzzin had blocked a shot from Bjorkstrand as the Maple Leafs were protecting what ended up being a 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets. Muzzin is a staple on the Toronto blue line as he recorded 23 points (6 goals & 17 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 53 games this season.

The Maple Leafs will look to carry on without Muzzin as they are tied at one game apiece with the Blue Jackets in their qualifying round series.