Maple Leafs may be favored to win Stanley Cup, but they still have work to do

SUNRISE, Fla. -- It's no secret anymore that the Toronto Maple Leafs are an NHL powerhouse.

The Leafs entered the weekend as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team that they lost to 4-1 last Thursday night, but arguably outplayed as they outshot them 49-21. In other words, if it wasn't for a sensational performance by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevsky, the Leafs would have defeated -- and outplayed -- the best team in the league.

Hailed as a championship contender prior to the start of the season after the John Tavares signing and a 105-point 2017-18 season -- the best in franchise history -- the Leafs were proclaimed as the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup entering the season, ahead of perennial contenders such as the Lightning and Nashville Predators.

But let's be honest -- they're not quite there yet.

The Leafs entered the weekend with the most road victories in the NHL (12), but they're about to complete a grueling road trip that has seen them go 1-3, with disheartening losses to the Florida Panthers (one of the the four worst teams in the NHL) and Boston Bruins (a 6-3 thrashing at the start of the road trip).

Most notably, the Leafs' much-publicized power play unit has completely disappeared in recent weeks. They went 0-for-4 versus the Panthers, 0-for-6 versus Tampa and are successful less than 12 percent of the time with the advantage in December. To understand how much of a drop that is, they were at 25 percent during the 2017-18 season, when they ranked second in the league. They're at No. 10 (23.1 percent) this season and that's with the addition of Tavares to the unit.

Despite their roughest stretch of the 2018-19 season thus far, head coach Mike Babcock stressed that morale is not an issue following their 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

"I don't think morale is low by any means. I think morale has been great. We didn't play hard enough. I don't think we have any morale issue whatsoever. We were down and weren't going to get any points. We found a way to battle back, which is a real positive thing. We actually had to do it twice. What I didn't like is that we didn't play hard enough."

This Leafs' roster doesn't feature many weaknesses. Like I said before, they lead the league in road victories and their goal differential is the second-best in the East and fourth-best in the NHL.

This is a team that has an absolutely stacked young core in prospects groomed in the Leafs' system in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Nazem Kadri, William Nylander, Jake Gardiner and Kasperi Kapanen. They're supported by a veteran group that features established captains in Tavares and Patrick Marleau.

Tavares had previously led the New York Islanders to three playoff appearances and two 100-point seasons during his tenure there -- it was two of the best seasons that the Islanders had posted since 1983-84, the last time they appeared in a Stanley Cup final. In the case of Marleau, we're talking about the greatest player in San Jose Sharks history who led the team to playoff appearances in 13 of his 14 years as captain, along with a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2016.

But the bottom line is, the Leafs aren't quite at the level of the Lightning -- yet. And one can easily argue that the Winnipeg Jets are better than the Leafs at this point. The Jets are the hottest team in the league (winners of nine of their past 10 games), have the best power-play unit in the league at 30.8 percent and just defeated the Lightning in overtime over the weekend. However, the Leafs do hold two early-season victories over the Jets from October.

I didn't even mention the Calgary Flames, who are tied for the best record in the West with the Jets and have the best goal-differential in the Western Conference. They also have the advantage of having defeated the Leafs 3-1 back in October.

It's hard not to get caught up in all of this hoopla surrounding the Leafs. They haven't won a Stanley Cup since 1967 -- the longest drought in the NHL -- and a Canadian team hasn't hoisted the Cup since 1993 when the Montreal Canadians did it. It would easily be the biggest sports story in Canada in a number of years if the Leafs were to somehow do it in 2019. They would literally go crazy in Toronto as their Cup drought is older than all but six franchises in the NHL.

The Leafs have been seen as the NHL's most valuable franchise with the most dedicated hockey fan base for a number of years. While there's been no doubt to those claims based upon Forbes' past valuations of the Leafs franchise and the history of the Leafs as an Original Six franchise in a major market such as Toronto, there had been one problem -- they haven't had a great team in 15 years.

The Leafs have lost three first-round playoff series in the past several years and up until 2017-18, they hadn't posted a great season since 2003-04, before the lockout occurred. Their last playoff series victory happened in 2004.

I asked Bryan McCabe -- who was an All-Star for the Maple Leafs during his playing days, and now works for the Panthers in their front office -- if this Leafs squad is the team to beat in the NHL outside of the Lightning. While he gave the Leafs tons of credit, even he was hesitant to proclaim his former team as a top-two squad. He answered honestly and said they were "a top-five team," but warned that the playoffs are a "different animal."

"Oh, they're definitely up there in the top five," said McCabe. "Their offense speaks for itself, their power play is deadly, they've got a great goaltender in there (Frederik Andersen), the sky is the limit for that club. They have to stay healthy, obviously. The playoffs are a different animal."

He did concede that this is the best Leafs team since he last played there in 2007-08.

"Yeah, definitely. They're deep," McCabe added. "Scoring, you just look at their lineup, there's a ton of threats, whether it's power play or regular strength, their goaltender is an All-Star who is a really solid No. 1."

Because of their Stanley Cup drought and the perception that Toronto is the center of hockey in Canada, the Leafs have been the story of the 2018-19 NHL season. There is little doubt that if the Leafs were to win the Cup in 2019, it would take the cake for the biggest story the NHL has seen in the new millennium.

However, just because it's a feel-good story doesn't mean that it'll become a reality. As good as the Leafs are, they're not quite Stanley Cup material -- yet.