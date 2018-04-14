Maple Leafs' Nazek Kadri suspended three games for Game 1 hit on Bruins' Tommy Wingels
Kadri could miss the rest of Toronto's postseason depending on how the series plays out
A day after the Los Angeles Kings lost Drew Doughty for his check of William Carrier vs. the Vegas Golden Knights, the Toronto Maple Leafs have now seen their own big name receive discipline from the NHL.
Two-way center Nazem Kadri, has been suspended three games for his hit on Tommy Wingels in Toronto's Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins, the league's Department of Player Safety said via Twitter on Friday night,
Kadri drove Wingels into the boards late in Game 1, which prompted a game misconduct call, not to mention charging and boarding infractions. It may have been a follow-up to Wingels' own hit of Toronto's Mitch Marner, but it was ugly nonetheless, and after Doughty's suspension, it was inevitable that he'd face further punishment.
Down 1-0 in their series against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs might not see Kadri for the rest of the playoffs depending on how their series unfolds. In the meantime, Patrick Marleau could be in for increased ice time.
