The Toronto Maple Leafs are making changes to their front office after another brief playoff appearance. On Friday, the team announced that it has decided to part ways with general manager Kyle Dubas, whose contract expires on June 30.

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan hired Dubas to be assistant general manager in 2014, and Dubas was promoted to general manager in May of 2018. Under Dubas' tenure at GM, Toronto made the Stanley Cup Playoffs each season but won just 16 playoff games and only one playoff series in five years.

In the team's official announcement, Shanahan thanked Dubas for all his contributions to the franchise over the last nine years.

"I would like to thank Kyle for his unwavering dedication over these last nine seasons with the organization, including his last five as General Manager," Shanahan said. "Kyle fostered a great culture within our dressing room and staff, and consistently pushed to make our team better season over season. We wish Kyle and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his valuable contributions."

Shortly after he was hired by the Maple Leafs in 2018, Dubas made a big splash by signing John Tavares to a massive seven-year contract in free agency. Dubas continued to take big swings in pursuit of a Stanley Cup, including his addition of Ryan O'Reilly this past season, but Toronto couldn't get over the hump in the postseason.

Now that he's on the open market, Dubas should get some interest from other teams looking for a new general manager.