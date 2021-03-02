The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without star forward Auston Matthews for their last two games due to a wrist injury. Following Monday's 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe gave an update on Matthews' status and said he's still being listed as day-to-day.

"He got through our practice yesterday and he's been limited. We're just waiting, really, for the strength to come back. It's a little bit of a different situation that he's dealing with than what it was previously for him. That was just kind of a nagging thing," Keefe said. "This is a little bit of a different situation. He is progressing just from how much he's been on the ice and how much more he's been handling the puck each day so he continues to be day-to-day. Same with our goaltending situation."

Matthews last played on Feb. 24 against the Calgary Flames and did register a pair of assists in the 2-1 overtime victory. Despite missing Toronto's last two games, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports that Matthews' nagging injury is not "any cause for real alarm."

The Maple Leafs star currently has a whopping 31 points (18 goals and 13 assists) in 20 games this season. His 18 goals rank first on the team while he only trails Mitchell Marner in points (33). The Maple Leafs currently own a 17-4-2 record, which is the best mark in the NHL. It also helps explain why Toronto is being cautious with Matthews' injury -- the team has grand postseason aspirations and is one of the top teams in the league.

Toronto is also without goaltender Jack Campbell, who re-aggravated an undisclosed injury during Saturday's game against the Oilers.

"It's a re-aggravation of the injury he was initially out with," Keefe said. "You go through your rehab and you go through your practice sessions and he was feeling really good, but game conditions are a whole different beast. [He] didn't respond the way that he or our training staff were hoping so we just are being more cautious with it ... we'll just have to take it a day at a time."

The Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Oilers for a third consecutive time on Tuesday. Toronto has won four of the six matchups between the two teams so far this season.