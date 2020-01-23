Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews to miss All-Star game with wrist injury
The Toronto player will reportedly still be at the festivities, just not suited up
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews's wrist injury will keep him out of Saturday's All-Star game, the NHL announced Wednesday. Taking his place on the Atlantic Division roster will be Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, who began his career playing for the St. Louis AAA Blues U16 team, in the city where the weekend's festivities are taking place.
Matthews is listed as day-to-day while he receives treatment for the wrist injury he's had for some time now. His agent, Judd Moldaver, told TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that the injury has persisted for about three weeks now, and that while he won't be doing anything on the ice, Matthews is more than happy to represent his team in any capacity off of it.
This lingering injury had not resulted in the 22-year-old missing any games this year. Through the Maple Leafs' 49 games this season, he's put up 34 goals and 57 points -- leading the team in each category. This won't mean that Toronto will be lacking representation in St. Louis as forward Mitchell Marner and goalie Frederik Andersen will be participating in All Star festivities.
Tkachuk, meanwhile, is making his first All Star appearance in just his second season in the NHL. In the 48 games he's played this season, the 20-year-old forward has 15 goals and 27 points.
