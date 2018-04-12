Maple Leafs vs. Bruins odds: 2018 NHL playoffs picks from expert with 10 straight wins

The Maple Leafs have won seven of their past eight meetings with the Bruins, but it's Boston that enters their first-round 2018 NHL playoffs series as the favorite. Sportsbooks list the host Bruins at -155 for Thursday's Game 1, meaning you have to risk $155 to win $100 on Boston. The over-under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored, is six. The puck drops at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.

Kelly knows the Bruins posted the better record this season, racking up 112 points to Toronto's 105, and are healthier than they've been in a month. Boston ranks fourth in goals allowed (2.57 per game) and boasts a scintillating No. 1 line: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, who each scored at least 30 goals.

But Toronto is a dangerous opponent, especially for Boston. Leafs goalie Frederick Andersen is a sterling 10-1 lifetime against the Bruins, with a 2.09 goals against average and .935 save percentage.

Former No. 1 overall pick Auston Matthews ignites Toronto's lethal offense -- the Leafs tied for third in goals scored with 3.29 per game. With Matthews on the ice, the Leafs scored 25 more goals than their opponents.

