The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers in a pivotal Game 5 in the 2025 NHL playoffs conference semifinals on Wednesday. The defending Stanley Cup champions tied the second-round series up 2-2 with a 2-0 victory against the Leafs in Game 4 on Sunday. Puck drop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is 7 p.m. ET.



Florida is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Maple Leafs vs. Panthers odds, while Toronto is a +115 underdog (risk $100 to win $115). The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Panthers are also -1.5 (+179) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Maple Leafs picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers on Wednesday:

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-219)



Games 1 through 3 in this series were decided by one goal, as were three of the five games the Leafs have played on home ice in these playoffs. Game 4 in Florida was a one-goal game until Sam Bennett scored at 12:09 of the third period to put the Panthers up 2-0. The SportsLine model projects the Leafs will cover the puck line in well over 70% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers on Wednesday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

William Nylander over 2.5 shots on goal (-140)

Nylander has registered more than two shots on goal four times during the Leafs' current playoff run, including a four-shot outing in Game 4. He has tallied 15 points (six goals, nine assists) on 28 shots on goal this postseason and could be difficult for the Panthers to contain on his home ice on Wednesday.

This player prop is listed at -140 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, where you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Want more NHL picks for Wednesday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players. See his best bet for this matchup at SportsLine.

Aleksander Barkov over 2.5 shots on goal (+110)

The Panthers top-line center has had success against the Maple Leafs this season, logging three points (one goal, two assists) on six shots against Toronto during the regular season. More recently, he has maneuvered through the Leafs defense and registered four or more shots on goal in three of his last four playoff games.

Barkov to tally over 2.5 shots on goal in Game 5 is priced at +110 at BetMGM Sportsbook.