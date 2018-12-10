Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman suspended two games for late hit on Bruins' Charlie McAvoy

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman will have to sit out the next few games thanks to a two-game suspension that came as a result of a hit he threw Saturday in Boston.

About halfway through the third period of a testy contest between the Bruins and Leafs, Hyman delivered an ugly, late hit on Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy behind Boston's goal line. McAvoy had already gotten rid of the puck and was ineligible to be hit when Hyman closed in on him and delivered a heavy, high hit that sent McAvoy to the ice in pain.

Hyman was immediately confronted by Boston's Matt Grzelcyk and, after a brief fight, both players were ejected from the contest. Hyman was also given a major penalty for interference, but the league's Department of Player Safety determined that supplemental discipline was in order on Sunday.

In the league's announcement, the NHL cited the lateness of the hit and the force with which it was delivered. Hyman will forfeit $24,193.54 in salary due to the ban.

As for McAvoy, he exited the game after Hyman's hit but returned to the Bruins' bench with a few minutes remaining in the game. (He did not skate another shift.) Saturday's contest was McAvoy's second game back after missing 20 with a concussion suffered in November. He traveled with the Bruins to Ottawa and dressed for Sunday's game against the Senators.

The Leafs will play next on Tuesday night in Carolina, and you can stream that game on fuboTV (try for free).