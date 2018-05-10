Marc-Andre Fleury finally met his greatest four-legged fan, Bark-Andre Furry

Marc-Andre Fleury has been incredible for the Vegas Golden Knights through their first-ever playoff run, which has taken them all the way to the Western Conference final. He's been the team's most important player, putting himself in early discussions about potential Conn Smythe candidates.

His outstanding postseason performance has put plenty of fans in his corner, but none cuter than Bark-Andre Furry -- an adorable 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier who has become somewhat of a mascot for the Golden Knights' improbable run. (He's much easier on the eyes than Vegas' official mascot, Chance, who looks like a homicidal version of Binya Binya from "Gulla Gulla Island.")

On Thursday, as Vegas prepared for their upcoming series against either the Jets or the Predators, the two met each other at practice. It was absolutely glorious. I'm talking first-ballot Hall of Fame-worthy stuff. Just look at the damn proof:

Marc-Andre Fleury



please meet Bark-Andre Furry



🐶🤝 pic.twitter.com/Z6BhrlLRIh — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 10, 2018

The meeting comes as Bark-Andre Furry has grown more and more popular on social media during the Golden Knights' playoff run. The handsome pup has more than 4,500 followers on Instagram, and that number is sure to rise in the coming days and weeks.

Now, no Internet rise to fame comes without a little bit of controversy these days. (See: Milkshake Duck.) Where we might run into some resistance here is that the dog's real name is actually Fenway, but its owner says the secondary moniker came as a result of him being swept up in the hoopla (and improbable success) of the Golden Knights' inaugural season.

The "Bark-Andre Furry" bit apparently began as a joke, but developed into a legitimate brand as the dog became popular around the team's practice facility and on social media. Soon enough there was no turning back, and the dog even got its own custom-made jersey.

So, yes, maybe this is a baseball dog just looking to use the Golden Knights' rising stock as a way to cash in on some social media stardom. But -- as is often the case in all walks of life -- you're more likely to get a pass if you're really cute, and there's no denying the cuteness here.

Do your thing, Bark-Andre. Do your thing.