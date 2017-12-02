Marcus Sorensen recalled from Barracuda among Sharks injuries
Marcus Sorensen recalled from Barracuda among Sharks injuries
More like Score-ensen, am I right?
Marcus Sorensen will be making his return to the big club. The Swedish forward has been recalled to the San Jose Sharks, where he spent 19 games last season and scored one goal and three assists. He added one goal and one assist in six playoff games.
So far this year, he has been impressive with the San Jose Barracuda, leading in points (14) and ranking second on team in both goals (5) and assists (9).
Barclay Goodrow will be returning, as well, as the forward was activated off injured reserve. Tim Heed has been placed on IR retroactive to November 25th, and Joonas Donskoi has been placed on IR retroactive to November 28th, both with upper body injuries. The hits keep coming, as Mikkel Boedker and Melker Karlsson will be out of tonight’s line up with injuries, as well. Karlsson had just recently been activated off IR.
This will be a big opportunity for the 25-year-old Sorensen. Not only are the Sharks heavy with injuries right now, which could extend his stay with them, but they’ve had a difficult time scoring goals this year. If he can find a way to change that, we’ll be seeing a lot more of him.
